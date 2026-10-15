Youtuber Sourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Asking Wife Avantika Bhatt To Drink From Dog Oreo's Bowl

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has come under fire on social media after a dare involving his wife, Avantika Bhatt, in a recent family vlog sparked widespread criticism. During a game, Sourav challenged Avantika to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl. Although she appeared reluctant at first, she eventually completed the dare.

The clip soon circulated on Reddit, where viewers questioned the nature of the prank and accused the YouTuber of humiliating his wife for the sake of content. The incident has also drawn criticism from educator and content creator Amit Kilhor.

Sourav Joshi's dare for Avantika Bhatt sparks online outrage

In the vlog, Sourav asked Avantika to drink water from Oreo's bowl as part of a family game. When she initially hesitated, he encouraged her to take at least a sip. He also picked up the bowl and brought it to her, assuring her that the water had been freshly poured and was clean.

Avantika eventually agreed to the challenge, but the moment did not go down well with many viewers. Several social media users felt the dare crossed a line, questioning why a partner would be put in such a position for entertainment.

The clip gained traction on Reddit, where commenters criticised the YouTuber's behaviour. Some described the act as disrespectful, while others argued that humiliating a partner should not be normalised for online content.

One user questioned the extent of the dare, while another described Sourav as an“ick” husband. Others argued that whether the moment was scripted or spontaneous, it raised concerns about how personal relationships were being portrayed for views.

Amit Kilhor reacts as criticism intensifies

The controversy also caught the attention of Amit Kilhor, an Indian UPSC educator, mentor and content creator who founded Resolve IAS. Reacting to the incident, Kilhor labelled Sourav a misogynist, adding another voice to the criticism surrounding the viral clip.

The backlash has fuelled a wider discussion about the boundaries of family vlogging, particularly when partners and other family members become part of challenges designed to entertain an audience.

While such games may be presented as harmless fun, the reaction to Sourav's video highlights how viewers can interpret these moments differently. For many critics, the central concern was not simply the dare itself, but whether a partner's discomfort was being overlooked for the sake of creating engaging content.

The incident has once again placed Sourav's personal life under public scrutiny, with social media users debating the difference between playful banter and behaviour they consider disrespectful.

Who are Sourav Joshi and Avantika Bhatt?

Sourav Joshi is among India's best-known YouTube vloggers, recognised for documenting his daily life, family gatherings, travel experiences and personal milestones. He initially built an audience through his drawing videos on Sourav Joshi Arts before launching Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019. His regular uploads and family-focused content subsequently helped him attract millions of subscribers.

Sourav married Avantika Bhatt in November 2025 in a private ceremony at Aloha On The Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Before their wedding, he largely kept her identity private, often concealing her face in his videos. He later introduced her publicly through pictures shared on Instagram.

The couple has faced online scrutiny over other moments featured in Sourav's vlogs. During their wedding celebrations, some viewers criticised him over an interaction in which he appeared focused on recording while Avantika tried to speak to him.

In February 2026, clips showing tense exchanges between the couple also attracted attention. Some viewers questioned whether Sourav was giving Avantika's concerns enough attention, while others raised objections to intimate relationship moments being recorded and shared online.