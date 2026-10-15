Delhi News: 10,800 Students Unite For Record-Recognised Human Rangoli, CM Rekha Gupta Reacts

Delhi has made a spectacular feat by gathering 10,800 students who formed the largest human rangoli at Chhatrasal Stadium. This grand event was not only a display of the talent and creativity of the participating students, but it has also been included in the Asia Book of Records because of the hard work of the participants and the organizers. The chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, appreciated the efforts of the participants along with teachers, describing their efforts as a proud moment for the capital city of India.

Besides being an impressive event, the project showed how with proper encouragement one could perform great feats and exhibit their skills and talent.

Delhi Human Rangoli: 10,800 Students Made History in Chhatrasal Stadium

Chhatrasal Stadium was selected as the location of the impressive event of the creation of the largest human rangoli, where 10,800 students took part. Thus, this event could be considered to be a special feat for the capital of India – Delhi.

Not only did the event become special due to the number of participants but because of the hard work they put in their task as well.

Students' Collaboration Showcased Through Asia Book of Records

This recognition of the human rangoli accomplishment was a moment of pride not only for the participating students but also for the city itself.

This event was a demonstration of the need for the provision of platforms for the young generation to showcase their skills beyond routine classroom work. Collaborative activities may also help students learn the importance of responsibility and cooperation.

The presence of 10,800 students in the activity was also a distinctive feature of the project and their collaboration resulted in the recognition of their endeavor.

How It Is Related to the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

Another thing that should be noted is that this project was related to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 in which it is assumed that India would be a developed country by its 100th anniversary of gaining independence.

The enthusiasm, creativity, and readiness to cooperate of the students were recognized as features that would play an important role in the future development of the country.

This success was an example of the potential of the youth when motivated and engaged in important tasks.

CM Rekha Gupta congratulates Students & Teachers

The Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the students, teachers, and coordinators for their part in the success. She appreciated their enthusiasm and talents, saying that the youth is a valuable asset for India's future.

The success of the 10,800 students creating the human rangoli and earning a place in the Asia Book of Records is a great landmark for Delhi. It is also the indication of the significance of imagination, cooperation, and participation in motivating the students to perform well.