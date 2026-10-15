CzechTourism and Jazeera Airways Celebrate First-Ever Winter Flights to Prague
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 14 October 2026:
The Embassy of the Czechia in Kuwait and CzechTourism in collaboration with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, hosted a special event the to celebrate the launch of its first-ever winter flights from Kuwait to Prague. The event brought together representatives from the travel and tourism industry, travel trade partners and invited guests to showcase the Czechia's diverse winter tourism offerings and strengthen tourism ties between the two countries.
Jazeera Airways will operate twice-weekly direct flights between Kuwait and Prague from 17 December 2026 to 7 February 2027, offering travellers a convenient and affordable opportunity to experience the magic of a European winter. Timed to coincide with the festive season and school holidays, the flights provide direct access to Prague's winter markets, historic landmarks, cultural attractions and picturesque winter landscapes.
The event was addressed by His Excellency Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czechia to Kuwait, Barbara Andelová, International Marketing – Middle East and India, CzechTourism, and Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways.
His Excellency Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czechia to Kuwait said: “We warmly welcome Jazeera Airways’ decision to introduce direct winter flights to Prague, marking another important milestone in strengthening the ties between Czechia and Kuwait. Our two countries enjoy a longstanding relationship built on friendship, mutual respect and growing cooperation. Direct air connectivity plays an important role in bringing our people closer together, encouraging tourism and creating new opportunities for cultural and economic exchange. Winter is a particularly magical time to visit Czechia, and we look forward to welcoming more travellers from Kuwait to experience our country's rich heritage, festive traditions and warm hospitality.”
Barbara Andelová, International Marketing – Middle East and India, CzechTourism highlighted the growing potential for tourism between Kuwait and Czechia and the opportunities presented by direct first ever winter connectivity saying, “Czechia is a destination for every season, and winter reveals a truly special side of our country. Beyond Prague's enchanting winter markets, historic streets and festive atmosphere, visitors can discover beautiful snow-covered landscapes, charming towns, mountain resorts, wellness retreats and a wealth of cultural experiences. The introduction of direct winter flights by Jazeera Airways is an exciting opportunity to showcase this diversity to travellers from Kuwait and the wider region. We are delighted to collaborate with Jazeera Airways and our tourism partners to inspire more visitors to explore Czechia and discover memorable experiences beyond the capital.”
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “Prague has been a popular destination on our European network, and we are delighted to introduce winter flights for the very first time. Czechia offers a completely different experience during the winter months, from its enchanting winter markets and festive atmosphere to its rich culture, beautiful countryside and winter activities. By extending our Prague operations into the winter season, we are giving our customers more opportunities to explore this exciting destination while supporting stronger tourism flows between Kuwait and Czechia. Our collaboration with the Czech Embassy and CzechTourism is an important part of building awareness and inspiring more travellers to discover everything the destination has to offer.”
Barathan added: “It is encouraging to see Kuwait’s sporting and cultural calendar grow, with events such as the Gulf Bank Marathon where we are supporting as the official airline partner, Super Cup, concerts and more bringing fresh energy to our winter season. These events give residents across the GCC and visitors from further afield wonderful reasons to experience Kuwait’s beautiful winter weather, exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality. Large-scale events also create real economic value, bringing visitors into our hotels, restaurants, malls and airports, supporting local businesses and showcasing what Kuwait has to offer.
“This winter, Jazeera Airways is also adding more direct flights between Kuwait and Europe. Today, we showcased Prague in collaboration with Czech Tourism and the Embassy of Czechia in Kuwait, opening opportunities for travel in both directions. Through our partnership with Visit Kuwait, we are also supporting efforts to showcase Kuwait as a destination and encourage more visitors to discover what the country has to offer. At Jazeera Airways, we are proud to connect people to Kuwait and support its growth as a vibrant destination. There is so much to experience, and winter is the perfect time to discover it.”
Guests also had the opportunity to engage with CzechTourism’s invitees coming from Czechia including Next Mile DMC, The Julius Prague, Hotel Thermal Karlovy Vary, Altoa medical Tourism, Fashion Arena Prague Outlet, learn more about the destination's hospitality and travel offerings, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration. Adding to the excitement of the event, a special draw offered guests a chance to win some exciting prizes, bringing a taste of Czech hospitality and the spirit of travel to the celebration.
From Prague's iconic architecture, historic castles and vibrant cultural scene to scenic mountain resorts, spa towns, winter sports and unique culinary experiences, the presentations highlighted the Czechia's appeal to families, couples and leisure travellers seeking memorable winter holidays.
With its first-ever winter Prague service, Jazeera Airways continues to expand travel choices for customers and strengthen its European network, offering affordable direct connectivity from Kuwait to popular international destinations.
Flights to Prague are available for booking through , the Jazeera Airways mobile app.
The Embassy of the Czechia in Kuwait and CzechTourism in collaboration with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, hosted a special event the to celebrate the launch of its first-ever winter flights from Kuwait to Prague. The event brought together representatives from the travel and tourism industry, travel trade partners and invited guests to showcase the Czechia's diverse winter tourism offerings and strengthen tourism ties between the two countries.
Jazeera Airways will operate twice-weekly direct flights between Kuwait and Prague from 17 December 2026 to 7 February 2027, offering travellers a convenient and affordable opportunity to experience the magic of a European winter. Timed to coincide with the festive season and school holidays, the flights provide direct access to Prague's winter markets, historic landmarks, cultural attractions and picturesque winter landscapes.
The event was addressed by His Excellency Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czechia to Kuwait, Barbara Andelová, International Marketing – Middle East and India, CzechTourism, and Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways.
His Excellency Juraj Chmiel, Ambassador of the Czechia to Kuwait said: “We warmly welcome Jazeera Airways’ decision to introduce direct winter flights to Prague, marking another important milestone in strengthening the ties between Czechia and Kuwait. Our two countries enjoy a longstanding relationship built on friendship, mutual respect and growing cooperation. Direct air connectivity plays an important role in bringing our people closer together, encouraging tourism and creating new opportunities for cultural and economic exchange. Winter is a particularly magical time to visit Czechia, and we look forward to welcoming more travellers from Kuwait to experience our country's rich heritage, festive traditions and warm hospitality.”
Barbara Andelová, International Marketing – Middle East and India, CzechTourism highlighted the growing potential for tourism between Kuwait and Czechia and the opportunities presented by direct first ever winter connectivity saying, “Czechia is a destination for every season, and winter reveals a truly special side of our country. Beyond Prague's enchanting winter markets, historic streets and festive atmosphere, visitors can discover beautiful snow-covered landscapes, charming towns, mountain resorts, wellness retreats and a wealth of cultural experiences. The introduction of direct winter flights by Jazeera Airways is an exciting opportunity to showcase this diversity to travellers from Kuwait and the wider region. We are delighted to collaborate with Jazeera Airways and our tourism partners to inspire more visitors to explore Czechia and discover memorable experiences beyond the capital.”
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “Prague has been a popular destination on our European network, and we are delighted to introduce winter flights for the very first time. Czechia offers a completely different experience during the winter months, from its enchanting winter markets and festive atmosphere to its rich culture, beautiful countryside and winter activities. By extending our Prague operations into the winter season, we are giving our customers more opportunities to explore this exciting destination while supporting stronger tourism flows between Kuwait and Czechia. Our collaboration with the Czech Embassy and CzechTourism is an important part of building awareness and inspiring more travellers to discover everything the destination has to offer.”
Barathan added: “It is encouraging to see Kuwait’s sporting and cultural calendar grow, with events such as the Gulf Bank Marathon where we are supporting as the official airline partner, Super Cup, concerts and more bringing fresh energy to our winter season. These events give residents across the GCC and visitors from further afield wonderful reasons to experience Kuwait’s beautiful winter weather, exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality. Large-scale events also create real economic value, bringing visitors into our hotels, restaurants, malls and airports, supporting local businesses and showcasing what Kuwait has to offer.
“This winter, Jazeera Airways is also adding more direct flights between Kuwait and Europe. Today, we showcased Prague in collaboration with Czech Tourism and the Embassy of Czechia in Kuwait, opening opportunities for travel in both directions. Through our partnership with Visit Kuwait, we are also supporting efforts to showcase Kuwait as a destination and encourage more visitors to discover what the country has to offer. At Jazeera Airways, we are proud to connect people to Kuwait and support its growth as a vibrant destination. There is so much to experience, and winter is the perfect time to discover it.”
Guests also had the opportunity to engage with CzechTourism’s invitees coming from Czechia including Next Mile DMC, The Julius Prague, Hotel Thermal Karlovy Vary, Altoa medical Tourism, Fashion Arena Prague Outlet, learn more about the destination's hospitality and travel offerings, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration. Adding to the excitement of the event, a special draw offered guests a chance to win some exciting prizes, bringing a taste of Czech hospitality and the spirit of travel to the celebration.
From Prague's iconic architecture, historic castles and vibrant cultural scene to scenic mountain resorts, spa towns, winter sports and unique culinary experiences, the presentations highlighted the Czechia's appeal to families, couples and leisure travellers seeking memorable winter holidays.
With its first-ever winter Prague service, Jazeera Airways continues to expand travel choices for customers and strengthen its European network, offering affordable direct connectivity from Kuwait to popular international destinations.
Flights to Prague are available for booking through , the Jazeera Airways mobile app.
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