Wyndham’s Ramada Encore Surpasses 1,000 Operational Keys in India with Three New Hotel Openings
(MENAFN- Alto ) Openings in Ayodhya, Vrindavan and Kochi take the Ramada Encore brand to 17 operational hotels in India and strengthen Wyndham’s presence across emerging travel and commercial corridors
Caption: A guest room at Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery (top), the hotel’s open-plan dining area (bottom left), and an AI-generated rendering of a guest room at Ramada Encore by Wyndham Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar (bottom right), illustrating the brand’s contemporary approach to midscale hospitality.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (14th October 2026) – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is strengthening its midscale presence across Uttar Pradesh and Kerala as domestic travel continues to expand beyond India’s traditional gateway cities. Through Ramada Encore by Wyndham and its franchise relationships with local owners, the company is responding to growing demand for internationally branded accommodation across spiritual travel circuits and regional business and leisure hubs.
The announcement comes amid a broader shift in India's travel landscape. According to the Ministry of Tourism, India recorded more than 4.3 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025 [1], while Ayodhya alone attracted over 200 million visitors in the same year [2]. Wyndham is opening properties to cater to the growing number of travellers visiting high-volume, year-round spiritual travel circuits in Uttar Pradesh - Ayodhya and Vrindavan. While Kochi is important as the city combines business demand, air connectivity and leisure travel in Kerala.
“India’s next phase of hospitality growth will be shaped by destinations where travel demand is becoming more frequent, diverse and year-round. Ramada Encore gives us the flexibility to respond to that demand with a contemporary midscale offering that can adapt to the needs of each market. Our role is to pair the right brand with the right opportunity and give owners the distribution, technology, loyalty and operational support of the Wyndham Advantage to build a resilient hotel businesses.”
– Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Ayodhya Takpura: Located on National Highway 27, four kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the 72-room Ramada Encore by Wyndham Ayodhya Takpura serves pilgrims, families and business travellers, with dedicated space for weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings.
“Ayodhya is undergoing a remarkable transformation, its growing infrastructure extending the city's appeal well beyond the traditional pilgrimage season. Together with Wyndham, we are creating a hotel that brings the Wyndham Advantage and internationally recognised standards to Ayodhya while remaining rooted in the city's spiritual and cultural significance. We believe guests will value a hospitality experience that combines global consistency, modern comfort and an authentic connection to destination.”
– Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal, Saryu Ratna Hotel & Resort
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar: Located in Vrindavan’s Rukmani Vihar area, close to the city’s major temples, the 45-room hotel marks Ramada Encore’s debut in Vrindavan and expands the brand into another high-potential pilgrimage market. It features a swimming pool, all-day dining and banquet facilities, alongside contemporary rooms for pilgrims, families and leisure travellers.
“Vrindavan is no longer a destination defined by pilgrimage alone. The market is seeing a broader mix of travellers, from families and repeat visitors to those combining spiritual travel with leisure. Rukmani Vihar is particularly well placed to benefit from this evolution, and our franchise agreement with Wyndham allows us to create a contemporary hospitality offering that is relevant to this changing demand. For us, this development is about bringing organised, branded hospitality to a market with significant long-term potential.”
– Mr. Atul Sisodia, Promoter, Ramada Encore Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery: Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery is strategically located on the Kochi Panvel Highway, with convenient access to InfoPark, Cochin International Airport and key commercial districts. The 57-room hotel offers two restaurants, a 24/7 café, wellness facilities including a spa, sauna, steam room and gym, as well as banquet and event space, catering to both business and leisure travellers looking for a contemporary and well-connected stay in Kochi.
“Kochi is rapidly evolving into one of South India's most dynamic hospitality markets and is often described as two cities in one, a business hub through the week and a leisure destination through the weekend. With Wyndham, we set out to build a hotel that meets both with equal intent, drawing on their franchise model and distribution strength to serve business and leisure travellers as a single, connected market rather than two separate ones. We believe this is what will distinguish the hotel in Kochi's evolving hospitality landscape.”
– Mr. P. P. Fasalu, Director, Hyson Hospitalities Private Limited
Ramada Encore has now surpassed 1,000 operational keys in India, with 17 hotels operational across the country and 18 across the Eurasia region, including Nepal. The milestone underscores the scale of Ramada Encore’s presence in the region and the strength of its growth in India, supported by Wyndham’s global platform and long-term relationships with franchisees.
Supported by the Wyndham Advantage, Ramada Encore owners benefit from Wyndham’s global platform of distribution, marketing, sales, revenue management, technology and loyalty capabilities, including access to Wyndham Rewards, the company’s global loyalty programme with more than 126 million enrolled members worldwide. These capabilities help connect hotels with a broader network of travellers, build visibility and demand, and support long-term performance, giving owners the tools and scale to grow their businesses in emerging destinations.
Caption: A guest room at Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery (top), the hotel’s open-plan dining area (bottom left), and an AI-generated rendering of a guest room at Ramada Encore by Wyndham Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar (bottom right), illustrating the brand’s contemporary approach to midscale hospitality.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (14th October 2026) – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is strengthening its midscale presence across Uttar Pradesh and Kerala as domestic travel continues to expand beyond India’s traditional gateway cities. Through Ramada Encore by Wyndham and its franchise relationships with local owners, the company is responding to growing demand for internationally branded accommodation across spiritual travel circuits and regional business and leisure hubs.
The announcement comes amid a broader shift in India's travel landscape. According to the Ministry of Tourism, India recorded more than 4.3 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025 [1], while Ayodhya alone attracted over 200 million visitors in the same year [2]. Wyndham is opening properties to cater to the growing number of travellers visiting high-volume, year-round spiritual travel circuits in Uttar Pradesh - Ayodhya and Vrindavan. While Kochi is important as the city combines business demand, air connectivity and leisure travel in Kerala.
“India’s next phase of hospitality growth will be shaped by destinations where travel demand is becoming more frequent, diverse and year-round. Ramada Encore gives us the flexibility to respond to that demand with a contemporary midscale offering that can adapt to the needs of each market. Our role is to pair the right brand with the right opportunity and give owners the distribution, technology, loyalty and operational support of the Wyndham Advantage to build a resilient hotel businesses.”
– Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Ayodhya Takpura: Located on National Highway 27, four kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the 72-room Ramada Encore by Wyndham Ayodhya Takpura serves pilgrims, families and business travellers, with dedicated space for weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings.
“Ayodhya is undergoing a remarkable transformation, its growing infrastructure extending the city's appeal well beyond the traditional pilgrimage season. Together with Wyndham, we are creating a hotel that brings the Wyndham Advantage and internationally recognised standards to Ayodhya while remaining rooted in the city's spiritual and cultural significance. We believe guests will value a hospitality experience that combines global consistency, modern comfort and an authentic connection to destination.”
– Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal, Saryu Ratna Hotel & Resort
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar: Located in Vrindavan’s Rukmani Vihar area, close to the city’s major temples, the 45-room hotel marks Ramada Encore’s debut in Vrindavan and expands the brand into another high-potential pilgrimage market. It features a swimming pool, all-day dining and banquet facilities, alongside contemporary rooms for pilgrims, families and leisure travellers.
“Vrindavan is no longer a destination defined by pilgrimage alone. The market is seeing a broader mix of travellers, from families and repeat visitors to those combining spiritual travel with leisure. Rukmani Vihar is particularly well placed to benefit from this evolution, and our franchise agreement with Wyndham allows us to create a contemporary hospitality offering that is relevant to this changing demand. For us, this development is about bringing organised, branded hospitality to a market with significant long-term potential.”
– Mr. Atul Sisodia, Promoter, Ramada Encore Vrindavan Rukmani Vihar
Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery: Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kochi Kalamassery is strategically located on the Kochi Panvel Highway, with convenient access to InfoPark, Cochin International Airport and key commercial districts. The 57-room hotel offers two restaurants, a 24/7 café, wellness facilities including a spa, sauna, steam room and gym, as well as banquet and event space, catering to both business and leisure travellers looking for a contemporary and well-connected stay in Kochi.
“Kochi is rapidly evolving into one of South India's most dynamic hospitality markets and is often described as two cities in one, a business hub through the week and a leisure destination through the weekend. With Wyndham, we set out to build a hotel that meets both with equal intent, drawing on their franchise model and distribution strength to serve business and leisure travellers as a single, connected market rather than two separate ones. We believe this is what will distinguish the hotel in Kochi's evolving hospitality landscape.”
– Mr. P. P. Fasalu, Director, Hyson Hospitalities Private Limited
Ramada Encore has now surpassed 1,000 operational keys in India, with 17 hotels operational across the country and 18 across the Eurasia region, including Nepal. The milestone underscores the scale of Ramada Encore’s presence in the region and the strength of its growth in India, supported by Wyndham’s global platform and long-term relationships with franchisees.
Supported by the Wyndham Advantage, Ramada Encore owners benefit from Wyndham’s global platform of distribution, marketing, sales, revenue management, technology and loyalty capabilities, including access to Wyndham Rewards, the company’s global loyalty programme with more than 126 million enrolled members worldwide. These capabilities help connect hotels with a broader network of travellers, build visibility and demand, and support long-term performance, giving owners the tools and scale to grow their businesses in emerging destinations.
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