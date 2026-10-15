Automechanika Shanghai 2026: A platform connecting Middle East ambition with global automotive innovation
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2026: Automechanika Shanghai 2026 will bring together the global automotive supply chain from 2 to 5 December at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, offering businesses access to parts, components, equipment and aftermarket services. As the Middle East region advances automotive manufacturing and electric mobility, the exhibition offers an ideal platform to support sourcing and industry collaboration.
The 21st edition of the fair will occupy 390,000 sqm across 16 halls and the mezzanine floor, hosting around 7,600 global exhibitors. The fair welcomed 253,691 visitors from 190 countries and regions in its previous edition (2025). More than an exhibition, Automechanika Shanghai presents itself as a unified platform, integrating the show floor with a robust programme of conferences, workshops and 100 fringe events.
Technologies and innovations take centre stage
Covering the entire supply chain from manufacturing to the aftermarket, upgrades in parts & components, electrics & electronics, accessories, diagnostics, body and paint, tyres, and wheels showcase advanced components, smart tyres, lightweight wheels, maintenance for new energy vehicles, infotainment electronics, and high-performance enhancements for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
The Parts & Components and Electrics & Electronics sector, the largest at the fair with over 4,200 exhibitors, showcases advancements in materials, lightweight design, intelligent technologies, and electrification for ICE, EV, and hybrid vehicles, covering chassis, powertrain, new drive technologies, thermal management, standard parts, and more.
Driven by the rapid transformation of electrification, nearly half of Automechanika Shanghai’s exhibitors focus on new energy products and services. The New Energy & Connectivity sector grows 20%, featuring 700 exhibitors in electric powertrains, autonomous driving, AI, charging and battery swapping, intelligent chassis, and thermal management, alongside hybrid, fuel cell, and hydrogen solutions enhancing performance and safety. The newly established Global Quality Alliance Hub, centered on the IATF 16949 standard, unites standards bodies, trainers, certifiers, and regulators to strengthen quality management.
Fringe events guide insights into global trends
More than 480 global experts will participate in the 2026 conference and events programme.
The programme comprises five complementary pillars. Flagship events will address industry trends, policy and innovation, while the Tech series will focus on emerging technologies and R&D collaboration. The Talent series will connect companies with skilled professionals through educational initiatives.
Connect will facilitate collaboration between carmakers and suppliers throughout the year. The Automotive Supply-Demand Matching Series and Global Collective Forum will bring manufacturers, suppliers and technology companies together to discuss supply-chain development, investment and international partnerships.
Automotive+ will explore the convergence of artificial intelligence, vehicle-road-cloud systems, new energy solutions, hardware-software integration and robotics. The Innovation4Mobility platform will provide a dedicated showcase for these technologies and their applications across the automotive industry
The 21st edition of the fair will occupy 390,000 sqm across 16 halls and the mezzanine floor, hosting around 7,600 global exhibitors. The fair welcomed 253,691 visitors from 190 countries and regions in its previous edition (2025). More than an exhibition, Automechanika Shanghai presents itself as a unified platform, integrating the show floor with a robust programme of conferences, workshops and 100 fringe events.
Technologies and innovations take centre stage
Covering the entire supply chain from manufacturing to the aftermarket, upgrades in parts & components, electrics & electronics, accessories, diagnostics, body and paint, tyres, and wheels showcase advanced components, smart tyres, lightweight wheels, maintenance for new energy vehicles, infotainment electronics, and high-performance enhancements for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
The Parts & Components and Electrics & Electronics sector, the largest at the fair with over 4,200 exhibitors, showcases advancements in materials, lightweight design, intelligent technologies, and electrification for ICE, EV, and hybrid vehicles, covering chassis, powertrain, new drive technologies, thermal management, standard parts, and more.
Driven by the rapid transformation of electrification, nearly half of Automechanika Shanghai’s exhibitors focus on new energy products and services. The New Energy & Connectivity sector grows 20%, featuring 700 exhibitors in electric powertrains, autonomous driving, AI, charging and battery swapping, intelligent chassis, and thermal management, alongside hybrid, fuel cell, and hydrogen solutions enhancing performance and safety. The newly established Global Quality Alliance Hub, centered on the IATF 16949 standard, unites standards bodies, trainers, certifiers, and regulators to strengthen quality management.
Fringe events guide insights into global trends
More than 480 global experts will participate in the 2026 conference and events programme.
The programme comprises five complementary pillars. Flagship events will address industry trends, policy and innovation, while the Tech series will focus on emerging technologies and R&D collaboration. The Talent series will connect companies with skilled professionals through educational initiatives.
Connect will facilitate collaboration between carmakers and suppliers throughout the year. The Automotive Supply-Demand Matching Series and Global Collective Forum will bring manufacturers, suppliers and technology companies together to discuss supply-chain development, investment and international partnerships.
Automotive+ will explore the convergence of artificial intelligence, vehicle-road-cloud systems, new energy solutions, hardware-software integration and robotics. The Innovation4Mobility platform will provide a dedicated showcase for these technologies and their applications across the automotive industry
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