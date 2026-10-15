The cryptocurrency market declined on Wednesday
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
The cryptocurrency market declined on Wednesday, October 14, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation and growing expectations of further interest rate hikes weighed on prices. Bitcoin fell more than 2.5% toward $81,500, while Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano posted losses of around 4% or more during the session. The move reflected a broad decline in appetite for digital assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
U.S. headline inflation reached 3.7% year over year in September, up from 3.4% the previous month, while core inflation rose 0.3% month over month and 2.6% year over year. Both core readings exceeded forecasts of 0.2% and 2.5%, respectively. These results weakened expectations of a sustained easing in price pressures and heightened concerns that monetary conditions could remain restrictive for longer.
After the report, the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in October rose from about 22% to 43.7%. For cryptocurrencies, higher rates can reduce investors' willingness to take risks and increase the relative appeal of yield-bearing instruments. The market's reaction shows that Federal Reserve expectations continue to strongly influence demand across the sector, even amid technological advances and greater institutional participation.
Ethereum stood out among the major assets affected, falling more than 4% and approaching $2,415. Its decline illustrates that a network's utility for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and financial services does not eliminate its token's sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions. During periods of lower risk tolerance, prospects for technological development can temporarily take a back seat to investors' liquidity needs and exposure adjustments.
Solana and Cardano also fell about 4%, extending losses across alternative cryptocurrencies. Pressure on these assets suggests that the correction reflects a broader shift in market positioning. Although each project has distinct characteristics, a simultaneous withdrawal of buyers can push prices in the same direction, particularly when investors prioritize reducing exposure to the ecosystem as a whole.
Rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East also pressured investor sentiment. More expensive energy can slow inflation and complicate central bank decisions. For the cryptocurrency market, this combination creates greater economic uncertainty and less clarity about when financing conditions might improve. Profit-taking also contributed to the sector's weakness in early October.
By contrast, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds provided some support, attracting $175.6 million on Tuesday, their largest inflow in nearly two weeks, following $681 million in outflows the previous week. However, a single day of positive inflows is insufficient to establish a lasting trend. Moreover, purchases channeled into Bitcoin products do not imply equivalent demand for Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, meaning any recovery could vary across assets.
This backdrop also highlights leverage's role in cryptocurrency volatility. When prices decline, debt-financed positions may face higher collateral requirements or automatic liquidations, potentially intensifying selling pressure. This mechanism poses an additional risk for assets with less market depth, where reduced liquidity can trigger larger price movements even without significant changes in their projects' fundamentals.
Over the coming sessions, attention will remain focused on U.S. economic indicators, Federal Reserve signals, and the persistence of flows into digital asset investment products. Easing rate-hike expectations could help prices stabilize, while further inflation surprises would keep markets under pressure. To assess the strength of a recovery, it will be important to monitor whether buying extends to Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, accompanied by sustained improvements in trading volume and liquidity.
In conclusion, cryptocurrencies are undergoing a broad correction as inflation, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investment decisions. Losses in Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano confirm that pressure extends across the ecosystem. Although renewed ETF inflows offer some support, a stronger recovery will depend on sustained demand and a macroeconomic environment that helps restore confidence in risk assets.
The cryptocurrency market declined on Wednesday, October 14, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation and growing expectations of further interest rate hikes weighed on prices. Bitcoin fell more than 2.5% toward $81,500, while Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano posted losses of around 4% or more during the session. The move reflected a broad decline in appetite for digital assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
U.S. headline inflation reached 3.7% year over year in September, up from 3.4% the previous month, while core inflation rose 0.3% month over month and 2.6% year over year. Both core readings exceeded forecasts of 0.2% and 2.5%, respectively. These results weakened expectations of a sustained easing in price pressures and heightened concerns that monetary conditions could remain restrictive for longer.
After the report, the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in October rose from about 22% to 43.7%. For cryptocurrencies, higher rates can reduce investors' willingness to take risks and increase the relative appeal of yield-bearing instruments. The market's reaction shows that Federal Reserve expectations continue to strongly influence demand across the sector, even amid technological advances and greater institutional participation.
Ethereum stood out among the major assets affected, falling more than 4% and approaching $2,415. Its decline illustrates that a network's utility for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and financial services does not eliminate its token's sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions. During periods of lower risk tolerance, prospects for technological development can temporarily take a back seat to investors' liquidity needs and exposure adjustments.
Solana and Cardano also fell about 4%, extending losses across alternative cryptocurrencies. Pressure on these assets suggests that the correction reflects a broader shift in market positioning. Although each project has distinct characteristics, a simultaneous withdrawal of buyers can push prices in the same direction, particularly when investors prioritize reducing exposure to the ecosystem as a whole.
Rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East also pressured investor sentiment. More expensive energy can slow inflation and complicate central bank decisions. For the cryptocurrency market, this combination creates greater economic uncertainty and less clarity about when financing conditions might improve. Profit-taking also contributed to the sector's weakness in early October.
By contrast, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds provided some support, attracting $175.6 million on Tuesday, their largest inflow in nearly two weeks, following $681 million in outflows the previous week. However, a single day of positive inflows is insufficient to establish a lasting trend. Moreover, purchases channeled into Bitcoin products do not imply equivalent demand for Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, meaning any recovery could vary across assets.
This backdrop also highlights leverage's role in cryptocurrency volatility. When prices decline, debt-financed positions may face higher collateral requirements or automatic liquidations, potentially intensifying selling pressure. This mechanism poses an additional risk for assets with less market depth, where reduced liquidity can trigger larger price movements even without significant changes in their projects' fundamentals.
Over the coming sessions, attention will remain focused on U.S. economic indicators, Federal Reserve signals, and the persistence of flows into digital asset investment products. Easing rate-hike expectations could help prices stabilize, while further inflation surprises would keep markets under pressure. To assess the strength of a recovery, it will be important to monitor whether buying extends to Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, accompanied by sustained improvements in trading volume and liquidity.
In conclusion, cryptocurrencies are undergoing a broad correction as inflation, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investment decisions. Losses in Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano confirm that pressure extends across the ecosystem. Although renewed ETF inflows offer some support, a stronger recovery will depend on sustained demand and a macroeconomic environment that helps restore confidence in risk assets.
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