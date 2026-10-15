Azerbaijan Targets 33 AI And Digital Solutions For Agriculture In 2026
She recalled that the "Agricultural Artificial Intelligence" project was launched in 2024 as part of efforts to develop the agricultural sector, introduce modern technologies and improve the competitiveness of agriculture.
Gadimova noted that the project aims to expand data-driven decision-making in agriculture.
"The main objective of the project is to support increased productivity, promote the efficient use of resources and improve the effectiveness of government support mechanisms. The project also contributes to implementing the measure to establish an artificial intelligence system envisaged in the State Program for 2026-2030," she said.
According to the deputy minister, the project envisages developing a total of 33 AI and digital solutions under 12 programs across three main areas.
Seven programs covering 25 solutions are focused on increasing productivity, three programs with five solutions aim to improve the efficiency of subsidies, and two programs with three solutions are dedicated to livestock development.
"The main goal is to bring all 33 solutions into operation this year," Gadimova said.
She also outlined the areas covered by the solutions under development, including plant health, crop suitability for specific geographical and climatic conditions, irrigation management, farmland monitoring, yield estimation, soil and climate mapping, farmer ratings, greenhouse and livestock farm mapping, and pasture management.
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