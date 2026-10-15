Anglo Asian Mining's 9-Month Silver Output Rises 40% To 145,824 Ounces

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Anglo Asian Mining has increased silver production in Azerbaijan by 40.25% in the first nine months of 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025.

The company's latest report shows that its silver output totaled 145,824 ounces from January through September 2026, up from 103,971 ounces in 9M 2025.

The third quarter also saw a significant growth of 27.25% year-on-year. Anglo Asian Mining produced 52,969 ounces of silver in Azerbaijan in Q3 2026 versus 41,623 ounces in Q3 2025.

The silver output from January through September 2026 included 5,480 ounces contained within gold doré, while 47,489 ounces were from flotation and SART processing.

Meanwhile, the company maintains its Full Year 2026 guidance of 170,000 to 210,000 ounces of silver.

Anglo Asian Mining plc is a copper and gold producer with a high-quality portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan.

The company is progressing its strategic plan for growth, which is a clearly defined path to transition to a multi-asset, mid-tier, copper and gold producer by 2030. Copper is now the principal product of the company, with forecast annual production in 2030 of around 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes. This growth will be achieved by bringing three new mines into production during the period 2027 to 2030 at Xarxar, Garadag and Zafar. This is in addition to the new Gilar and Demirli mines, which commenced production in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively.