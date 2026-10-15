Azerbaijan's Farm AI Project Draws On 180 Weather Stations, Satellite Data

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's "Agricultural Artificial Intelligence" project uses regular data from 180 weather stations across the country, satellite and drone imagery, and readings from soil moisture sensors, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova said today at a press conference dedicated to the project's implementation and tech innovations in agriculture, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

She said the project's database is compiled from multiple sources. "Satellite images taken at regular intervals are analyzed. When necessary, drone imagery is also analyzed, and field inspections are carried out to verify data. Regular data is collected from 180 weather stations across the country. A number of soil moisture sensors have also been installed, and data is continuously collected from them," she said.

According to Gadimova, the results of soil agrochemical analyses are another source used to develop AI solutions. "Analyses are conducted after the coordinates of the land plots are identified, and the results are entered into the systems. These agrochemical analyses provide information about soil conditions," she said.

She noted that data submitted by farmers also forms part of the project. "Farmers declare information about their crop production and livestock activities. Both data collected over several years and new information submitted periodically serve as sources for the artificial intelligence project," Gadimova said.

The deputy minister added that the systems incorporate not only rules reflected in agricultural scientific literature but also data specific to Azerbaijan's regions.