Top Bentonite Cat Litter Manufacturer Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Expands Its Global Reach

100 Bentonite Clay Cat Litter

CHAOYANG, LIAONING, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. is strengthening its presence in the global pet care market through its experience in bentonite mining and cat litter manufacturing. As demand for convenient, effective, and varied cat litter products continues to develop, the company offers solutions designed to meet different consumer preferences and brand requirements. Its product portfolio includes Cat Litter Sand and Tofu Cat Litter, alongside other mineral-based, plant-based, and blended litter options for international customers.

Founded in 1993 and based in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province, Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. has developed its business around the production and supply of cat litter. With self-owned mines and two self-built production bases in Liaoning and Anhui, the company combines access to raw materials with manufacturing capabilities. This foundation supports its efforts to serve pet product brands, distributors, and importers seeking a reliable supply of cat litter for different markets.

A Strong Foundation in Bentonite Cat Litter Manufacturing

Bentonite remains an important raw material in the cat litter industry because of its absorption and clumping properties. When exposed to moisture, suitable bentonite formulations can form clumps that make waste easier to remove, helping owners maintain their cats' litter boxes.

For manufacturers, producing bentonite cat litter involves more than sourcing mineral materials. Particle size, moisture content, granule strength, dust levels, and clumping behavior can all influence the product's performance. Consistency across production batches is also important for brands that need their products to deliver a predictable experience.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. draws on its experience in bentonite mining and cat litter manufacturing to supply products for different customer needs. Its portfolio includes sodium bentonite cat litter, spherical bentonite, fine-grain spherical bentonite, and other mineral-based formulations. These options give buyers opportunities to select products according to their preferred texture, handling characteristics, and positioning.

Cat Litter Sand for Everyday Pet Care

Cat Litter Sand is one of the company's key product categories. Cat owners generally look for litter that absorbs moisture, controls odors, is easy to clean, and provides a comfortable surface for their pets. At the same time, retailers and distributors need products that can be packaged, transported, and stored efficiently.

Bentonite-based Cat Litter Sand can serve these requirements through its moisture absorption and clumping characteristics. Different particle sizes and formulations can create variations in texture, tracking, and handling. As a result, selecting the appropriate product depends on the needs of the target market and the expectations of end users.

For manufacturers and distributors, product evaluation should consider practical factors such as clump strength, dust generation, odor-control performance, and ease of removal. Packaging options and product specifications should also be confirmed before a large order is placed.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. offers a range of mineral cat litter products that allows customers to compare different formulations. This variety can help brands develop product lines for different price points and consumer preferences while maintaining a focus on everyday litter-box usability.

Tofu Cat Litter and the Growth of Plant-Based Alternatives

Alongside mineral products, Tofu Cat Litter provides an alternative for customers interested in plant-based materials. As the pet care market becomes more diversified, some consumers are exploring litter products made from plant-derived ingredients rather than relying exclusively on traditional mineral formulations.

Tofu Cat Litter is commonly associated with lightweight granules and convenient waste handling. Depending on its formulation, it may offer clumping performance, reduced weight during transportation, and disposal options that differ from those of conventional mineral litter. However, product characteristics vary, so buyers should assess the actual specifications and follow the manufacturer's disposal guidance.

For pet brands, adding Tofu Cat Litter to a product portfolio can provide another option for consumers whose preferences differ from those of traditional bentonite litter users. Buyers may evaluate granule shape, absorption, clumping, odor control, dust levels, and packaging when comparing products.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. supplies Tofu Cat Litter as part of its broader product range. Offering both mineral-based and plant-based options allows the company to serve customers exploring different product categories without limiting their sourcing choices to a single type of litter.

Blended Formulations and Product Differentiation

The cat litter market also includes blended products that combine different materials. These formulations may bring together bentonite with tofu or cassava-based components to create a balance of characteristics. The results depend on the materials used, their proportions, and the production process.

For brands, blended litter can provide another way to distinguish products in a competitive market. Some buyers may prioritize clumping and odor control, while others may focus on granule weight, texture, or the use of plant-based materials. A varied portfolio makes it possible to consider products designed around different combinations of these preferences.

In addition to bentonite and tofu formulations, Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd.'s wider range includes cassava cat litter, mixed tofu-and-bentonite litter, mixed cassava-and-bentonite litter, zeolite granules, and SAP deodorizing granules. These categories offer further possibilities for customers developing differentiated pet care products.

The availability of multiple formulations can be especially relevant to international buyers, as consumer preferences and retail positioning vary between markets. Sample testing and specification reviews remain important steps in determining which formulation is appropriate for a particular product line.

Manufacturing Capacity and Supply Chain Considerations

Reliable production and supply are important considerations for cat litter distributors and private-label brands. Demand can fluctuate with retail promotions, seasonal purchasing, and the expansion of distribution networks. Suppliers therefore need production arrangements that can support ongoing orders while maintaining consistent product specifications.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. reports annual production capacity of approximately 400,000 to 500,000 tons. Its production bases in Liaoning and Anhui, together with its self-owned mines, form part of its supply chain and manufacturing structure. This combination supports the company's ability to serve customers requiring different cat litter products and order volumes.

For international buyers, production capacity is only one element of supplier evaluation. They may also need to confirm lead times, minimum order quantities, packaging requirements, shipment arrangements, and the consistency of product quality between batches. Clear communication on these points can help reduce uncertainty during procurement and replenishment.

As the company serves different customer groups, matching product specifications to each order remains important. Buyers should confirm technical details and conduct sample evaluations before establishing long-term purchasing arrangements.

OEM and ODM Services for International Brands

Private-label and customized products play an important role in the international pet care market. Retailers and distributors may want to introduce cat litter under their own brands, while established manufacturers may seek products tailored to particular markets.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. offers OEM and ODM services, with customization options that may include formulation, particle size, fragrance, color, and packaging. These services provide customers with opportunities to adapt products to their brand positioning and market requirements.

Customization can involve several considerations. Particle size and formulation influence the product's texture and handling characteristics, while fragrance and odor-control ingredients may affect consumer preferences. Packaging also matters because it influences shelf presentation, transportation, storage, and the convenience of use.

For overseas customers, discussing these requirements early in the sourcing process can help align product development with production capabilities. Sample approval, packaging confirmation, and clear specifications are useful steps before mass production begins.

Quality Control and Product Evaluation

Quality consistency is essential in cat litter manufacturing because variations in raw materials and processing can affect the end product. Buyers commonly assess absorption, clumping, dust levels, granule uniformity, odor control, and packaging integrity when evaluating a supplier.

Different cat litter materials require different evaluation criteria. Bentonite products are often assessed for clump formation, moisture absorption, and ease of scooping, while plant-based products may require closer attention to granule durability, weight, and disposal guidance. Blended formulations should be tested against the performance requirements of their intended use.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd.'s range of mineral, plant-based, and blended products gives customers several categories to evaluate. Before placing large orders, buyers can request samples, review product specifications, and confirm that the selected formulation matches their quality expectations and market requirements.

Outlook for Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd.

The global pet care market continues to offer opportunities for suppliers that can provide a range of products for different consumer preferences. Cat owners do not all seek the same litter characteristics, and retailers often need multiple options to serve different price points and purchasing habits.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. combines experience in bentonite mining with cat litter manufacturing and a portfolio that includes Cat Litter Sand, Tofu Cat Litter, cassava-based products, blended formulations, and related granules. Its production bases and reported capacity support its efforts to serve domestic and international customers, while OEM and ODM services provide options for businesses developing their own brands.

For importers, distributors, and private-label businesses, the most suitable supplier is one whose products, specifications, production arrangements, and customization capabilities match their requirements. By offering multiple cat litter categories, Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. provides buyers with a broader range of options to consider as they develop their pet care product portfolios.

About Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd. is a cat litter manufacturer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province, China. The company operates production bases in Liaoning and Anhui and has experience in bentonite mining and cat litter manufacturing. Its product portfolio includes bentonite cat litter, sodium bentonite cat litter, spherical bentonite, Cat Litter Sand, Tofu Cat Litter, cassava cat litter, blended litter, zeolite granules, and SAP deodorizing granules. The company provides OEM and ODM services with customization options for product formulations and packaging.

Company Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">hengjiegroup-pet

Address: Chaoyang Liucheng Economic Development Zone, Chaoyang County, Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province

Official Website:

Yu Taylor

Liaoning Hengjie Pet Products Co., Ltd.

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