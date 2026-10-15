Aeromexico Deploys Digital Winglets 4DTM To Enhance Fuel Efficiency And Network Reliability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 400 Aircraft Across North America are Now Using Digital Winglets 4DTM for Real-Time Flight Optimization

- Santiago Diago, Chief Operating Officer of AeroméxicoSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- APiJET, the aviation software company behind the Digital Winglets 4DTM platform, today announced a multi-year agreement with Aeromexico (NYSE: AERO) to deploy Digital Winglets 4DTM across its entire fleet of close to 170 aircraft. Aeromexico's deployment of Digital Winglets 4DTM follows a highly successful evaluation across the airline ́s network, validating the impact of real-time, flight optimization at fleet scale. The results of this evaluation informed Aeromexico's decision to move forward with full deployment across its fleet of Boeing and Embraer aircraft.Digital Winglets 4DTM is the industry's only patented, real-time, tactical flight optimization solution delivering deconflicted recommendations across four dimensions-lateral, vertical, speed, and time-without requiring hardware or software installation within the aircraft or an operational control center (OCC). Building on NASA's Traffic-Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) technology and APiJET's proprietary algorithms, the platform enables airlines to continuously optimize flight paths to reduce fuel burn and improve schedule reliability.“The implementation of Digital Winglets 4DTM will enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations” said Santiago Diago, Chief Operating Officer of Aeroméxico.“Additionally, in line with our ESG commitment, Digital Winglets 4DTM will help us to reduce fuel consumption and advance our decarbonization efforts as part of the actions we are taking to achieve our net-zero emissions target by 2050.”Real-Time Optimization Across Four DimensionsDigital Winglets 4DTM enables airlines to reduce fuel burn and operating costs. By dynamically optimizing across real-time conditions, the platform helps minimize disruptions from weather, airspace constraints, and traffic, while increasing air traffic control acceptance rates through deconflicted routing.Seamless Deployment, Immediate ValueDigital Winglets 4DTM is architected for rapid deployment with no onboard hardware or software installation required, enabling Aeromexico to rapidly realize benefits across its network.“With Aeromexico's global fleet we have now deployed Digital Winglets 4DTM in more than 400 aircraft across North America in the last year,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET.“This momentum is a testament to the increasing pressure airlines are facing to improve efficiency, reduce fuel costs, and meet sustainability goals, Digital Winglets 4DTM is bridging the gap between flight planning and real-time execution.”More than 400 Digital Winglets 4DTM Optimized Aircraft Across North AmericaThe multi-year agreement with Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, follows recent announcements with Allegiant Air (United States) and Porter (Canada) to deploy Digital Winglets 4DTM to enhance fuel efficiency, and network reliability. Digital Winglets 4DTM, is the most deployed real-time, flight optimization platform in North America with more than 400 aircraft continuously optimizing flight paths to reduce fuel burn and improve schedule reliability.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company delivering real-time, conflict-free flight optimization solutions through its Digital WingletsTM platform.

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APiJET, LLC

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Aeromexico Deploys Digital Winglets 4DTM to Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Network Reliability News Provided By APiJET, LLC October 15, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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