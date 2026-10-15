Winpure Launches Clean & Match V12 With Breakthrough Data Matching Performance And Secure AI Innovation

WinPure Clean & Match Enterprise v12 introduces breakthrough data matching performance, AdaptiveMatchTM and secure AI-powered data quality with AIConnectTM.

WinPure v12 introduces intelligent AdaptiveMatchTM technology, AIConnectTM integration and exceptional matching speeds, with enterprise data security at its core.

- David Leivesley, CEO of WinPure, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WinPure, a leading provider of data quality, data matching and entity resolution software, today announced the launch of WinPure Clean & Match Enterprise v12, a major advancement in intelligent data matching, AI-powered automation and secure enterprise data management.The latest release addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing public sector and enterprise organisations: harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced data technologies while maintaining complete control over data security, privacy and governance.ADAPTIVEMATCHTM: INTELLIGENT MATCHING AT EXCEPTIONAL SPEEDSAt the heart of v12 is AdaptiveMatchTM, WinPure's advanced intelligent matching framework that automatically analyses individual data fields and identifies the most appropriate fuzzy, phonetic and exact matching techniques. Powered by enhanced proprietary WinPureFuzzyTM technology, AdaptiveMatchTM simplifies complex data matching operations, reducing manual configuration while delivering exceptional precision, speed and efficiency.This intelligent approach enables organisations to identify duplicate records, resolve inconsistencies and improve data quality faster and with greater confidence, making sophisticated enterprise-grade data matching accessible without requiring specialist technical expertise.Underpinning these capabilities is a fundamentally re-engineered matching engine that processed approximately one million records in just 15 seconds during selected internal benchmark tests. Remarkably, this performance was achieved on a standard business workstation, without relying on expensive high-end servers or specialised computing infrastructure. Actual processing speeds may vary depending on data characteristics, matching configurations and hardware.AICONNECTTM: AI INNOVATION WITHOUT COMPROMISING DATA CONTROLAnother major innovation in WinPure v12 is AIConnectTM, introducing conversational artificial intelligence directly into the WinPure environment and transforming how organisations interact with their data quality operations.Supporting integration with leading AI models, including ChatGPT and Claude, AIConnectTM enables users to explore data quality findings, receive intelligent matching recommendations and initiate WinPure operations through natural language, making sophisticated data management tasks more intuitive and accessible.Importantly, AIConnectTM is designed to support AI-assisted workflows without requiring sensitive source records to be transmitted to external AI services. Instead, relevant metadata, profiling summaries and matching configurations can be shared selectively, helping organisations maintain control over sensitive information while benefiting from the latest advances in artificial intelligence.SECURITY, TRANSPARENCY AND DATA GOVERNANCE BY DESIGNWith data sovereignty, security and responsible AI adoption becoming increasingly critical, WinPure v12 gives organisations greater control over where and how their data is processed, supporting enterprise security policies and regulatory compliance requirements.Designed for flexible deployment, WinPure v12 operates within on-premises Windows environments or Windows infrastructure hosted on AWS and Microsoft Azure, allowing organisations to retain control over their data processing infrastructure without relying on mandatory cloud-based services.The introduction of MatchGraphTM brings greater transparency and explainability to data matching, visually revealing relationships between connected records and helping users understand how and why matches were established. This enhanced visibility supports more informed decisions, stronger data governance and greater confidence in matching results.New REST API connectivity further extends WinPure's enterprise capabilities, enabling applications and services running across different operating systems and cloud environments to seamlessly access its advanced data cleansing, matching and entity resolution capabilities, without requiring client applications to run on Windows.BUILDING THE FOUNDATION FOR TRUSTED AI"With WinPure v12, we've brought together breakthrough matching performance, intelligent automation and AI connectivity, while ensuring organisations retain control over their data. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to business and public services, the need for accurate, reliable and trusted data has never been greater. We believe trusted data is the foundation of responsible AI innovation," said David Leivesley, CEO of WinPure.Discover WinPure Clean & Match Enterprise v12:About WinPure:WinPure is a global provider of advanced data quality, data cleansing, data matching and entity resolution software, helping organisations worldwide improve data accuracy, eliminate duplicates and establish trusted data foundations. Combining intelligent automation, high-performance matching and flexible deployment, WinPure enables organisations to transform complex, inconsistent data into reliable information that supports better decision-making, operational efficiency and AI-driven innovation.

Valentina Shephard

WinPure Ltd

+44 118 228 5299

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WinPure Launches Clean & Match v12 with Breakthrough Data Matching Performance and Secure AI Innovation News Provided By WinPure Ltd October 15, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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