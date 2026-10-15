NJ Governor Mikie Sherrill Recognizes Modern Widows Club®, Shining A Light On New Jersey's 357,000 Widows

NJ Governor Mikie Sherrill Recognition Letter

In partnership with New York Life Foundation investment grant

Modern Widows Club Program

Senator Gordon Johnson Letter

NJ Governor's letter honors 2026 MWC Legacy & Leadership Awardees Angelica Berrie and Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor

- Carolyn MoorJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has recognized Modern Widows Club(MWC) | The Movement for Widow Carein an official letter welcoming guests to the organization's 2026 Legacy and Leadership Awards Dinner, which will be held on the evening of October 20th at Liberty House in Jersey City.The Governor's letter shines a light on a need too often overlooked: an estimated 357,000 widows live in New Jersey, roughly 1 in 10 of the state's adult women. Every one of them deserves to be seen, supported, and connected to community.In her letter, Governor Sherrill commended Modern Widows Club for "their steadfast dedication to creating a safe, inclusive community where each individual feels heard, valued, and supported." She noted that the organization has grown into a 75,000 widow-strong national community and movement, supporting widows move from grief to personal growth and leadership.Governor Sherrill also recognized this year's honorees who are carrying their legacies forward in leadership:. Angelica Berrie, 2026 Leadership Award. A New Jersey resident and philanthropist, President of the Russell Berrie Foundation, Berrie is known for her conviction that "widowhood is a master class in leadership.". Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, 2026 Legacy Award. A New York Times best-selling author, grief neuroscientist, researcher, professor at University of Arizona, O'Connor wrote The Grieving Brain and The Grieving Body."We, as a State, are profoundly grateful for the enduring impact of each of your hard work and tireless dedication," the Governor wrote."Thank you, Governor Sherrill, for standing with widows and for helping us move from grief to growth together," said Carolyn Moor, Founder and Executive Director of Modern Widows Club. "When 1 in 10 women in a state is a widow, this isn't a niche issue. It's a public health and community priority. Recognition like this tells every widow in New Jersey that she is seen, heard and understood and that she does not have to walk this path alone."The public is encouraged to join MWC on Oct. 20 at 5:30pm for their 2026 MWC Legacy and Leadership Awards Dinner at Liberty House in Liberty State Park. To reserve individual tickets:The evening is sponsored by the New York Life Foundation, which will be recognized at the dinner for its pioneering support of bereavement care.Modern Widows Club also received recognition for the event from New Jersey State Senator Gordon Johnson. Senator Johnson spearheaded the effort that made New Jersey the first state to officially recognize International Widows Day, observed each year on June 23, through Senate Joint Resolution 30 (SJR30), signed into law on June 23, 2025.About Modern Widows Club| The Movement for Widow CareMWC is a women's health organization that provides compassionate support to widows, empowering them to thrive as they move from grief to growth. Founded in 2011 by Carolyn Moor and headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, MWC offers support communities, health and wellness programs and events through its Hope, Heal, Grow, and Lead healthy widowhood pathway. Through The Movement for Widow Care, MWC raises widow support awareness, builds advocacy, educates the public and develops research so every widow is valued in her family, workplace and community. Learn more at modernwidowsclub.

Carolyn Moor

Modern Widows Club® | The Movement for Widow Care®

+1 844-429-4369

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NJ Governor Mikie Sherrill Recognizes Modern Widows Club®, Shining a Light on New Jersey's 357,000 Widows News Provided By Modern Widows Club October 15, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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