OMODA & JAECOO Global Sales Jump 123% as UAE Deliveries Cross 6,000
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) OMODA & JAECOO recorded a 123% year-on-year increase in global vehicle sales in September 2026, driven largely by growing demand for electrified models, as the company prepares to unveil the all-new OMODA X crossover on October 20. The announcement comes as the brand continues its international expansion, including in the UAE, where cumulative vehicle deliveries surpassed 6,000.
NEV sales reached 53,957 units during the month, representing a 184% increase compared with September 2025. The figures reflect the company’s growing emphasis on electrification as manufacturers respond to changing customer preferences for fuel efficiency, driving range and advanced vehicle technology.
European markets drive international growth
OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion has also gained momentum across major European automotive markets.
In the United Kingdom, the company recorded 22,296 new-vehicle registrations in September, an increase of 106% year-on-year, achieving a monthly market share of 6.37%.
The JAECOO J7 emerged as the UK’s best-selling new-car model during September, with 10,813 registrations, according to company figures. The model recorded 39,473 registrations during the first nine months of the year, placing it second in the country’s year-to-date model rankings.
Italy recorded 4,678 registrations in September, while Spain reported 4,010 registrations, with electrified models accounting for 98% of the brands’ sales in the Spanish market.
The company also plans to establish a research and development centre at UTAC Millbrook in the UK, focusing on chassis development and advanced driver-assistance systems.
New OMODA X to make global debut
Building on its international expansion, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing to introduce the all-new OMODA X at its International User Summit in Wuhu, China, scheduled for October 18–24.
The model will make its global debut on October 20 during OMODA X Night, introducing a new crossover design direction that combines sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV characteristics.
Developed around the company’s CROSSVOLUTION design concept, OMODA X features sharp geometric styling and a futuristic exterior intended to distinguish it within the expanding crossover segment.
The summit will also feature the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, showcasing developments in hybrid powertrains, intelligent driving and in-vehicle technology. The group’s AiMOGA intelligent robotics initiative also reflects its broader focus on artificial intelligence and human-robot interaction beyond conventional automotive applications.
UAE expansion gathers pace
The global growth comes as OMODA & JAECOO strengthens its position in the UAE automotive market, having surpassed 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026 since commencing local operations in February 2025.
The milestone reflects the company’s expanding customer base and dealership network across the Emirates, supported by showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, alongside aftersales and spare-parts facilities.
The UAE portfolio includes vehicles equipped with the company’s Super Hybrid System (SHS), which combines petrol engines with electric propulsion to improve fuel efficiency and driving flexibility.
The JAECOO J7, one of the brand’s hero models in the UAE, remains central to its local product offering, combining intelligent driving features, everyday practicality and advanced hybrid technology through its SHS variant. The portfolio was further strengthened by the launch of the OMODA O5 HEV in September 2026, expanding the brands' range of fuel-efficient vehicles available to UAE motorists.
Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO is also preparing a further technology announcement in the UAE towards the end of 2026, focusing on its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology, as part of its continued development of intelligent mobility solutions.
NEV sales reached 53,957 units during the month, representing a 184% increase compared with September 2025. The figures reflect the company’s growing emphasis on electrification as manufacturers respond to changing customer preferences for fuel efficiency, driving range and advanced vehicle technology.
European markets drive international growth
OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion has also gained momentum across major European automotive markets.
In the United Kingdom, the company recorded 22,296 new-vehicle registrations in September, an increase of 106% year-on-year, achieving a monthly market share of 6.37%.
The JAECOO J7 emerged as the UK’s best-selling new-car model during September, with 10,813 registrations, according to company figures. The model recorded 39,473 registrations during the first nine months of the year, placing it second in the country’s year-to-date model rankings.
Italy recorded 4,678 registrations in September, while Spain reported 4,010 registrations, with electrified models accounting for 98% of the brands’ sales in the Spanish market.
The company also plans to establish a research and development centre at UTAC Millbrook in the UK, focusing on chassis development and advanced driver-assistance systems.
New OMODA X to make global debut
Building on its international expansion, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing to introduce the all-new OMODA X at its International User Summit in Wuhu, China, scheduled for October 18–24.
The model will make its global debut on October 20 during OMODA X Night, introducing a new crossover design direction that combines sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV characteristics.
Developed around the company’s CROSSVOLUTION design concept, OMODA X features sharp geometric styling and a futuristic exterior intended to distinguish it within the expanding crossover segment.
The summit will also feature the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, showcasing developments in hybrid powertrains, intelligent driving and in-vehicle technology. The group’s AiMOGA intelligent robotics initiative also reflects its broader focus on artificial intelligence and human-robot interaction beyond conventional automotive applications.
UAE expansion gathers pace
The global growth comes as OMODA & JAECOO strengthens its position in the UAE automotive market, having surpassed 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026 since commencing local operations in February 2025.
The milestone reflects the company’s expanding customer base and dealership network across the Emirates, supported by showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, alongside aftersales and spare-parts facilities.
The UAE portfolio includes vehicles equipped with the company’s Super Hybrid System (SHS), which combines petrol engines with electric propulsion to improve fuel efficiency and driving flexibility.
The JAECOO J7, one of the brand’s hero models in the UAE, remains central to its local product offering, combining intelligent driving features, everyday practicality and advanced hybrid technology through its SHS variant. The portfolio was further strengthened by the launch of the OMODA O5 HEV in September 2026, expanding the brands' range of fuel-efficient vehicles available to UAE motorists.
Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO is also preparing a further technology announcement in the UAE towards the end of 2026, focusing on its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology, as part of its continued development of intelligent mobility solutions.
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