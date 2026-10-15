Telangana Official Suspended For Negligence After CM Reddy's Warning Over Power Outages

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Acting tough on power outages, the government of Telangana has suspended chief engineer of Yadadri Thermal Power Station Stage-I for alleged negligence in power generation. The Telangana official was suspended for negligence after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's warning over power outages

Telangana Power General Corporation Limited (TG Genco) suspended B. Suresh, Chief Engineer, Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) Stage-I.

Dr S. Harish, Chairman & Managing Director, YG Genco, issued the orders suspending Suresh for exhibiting "gross negligence towards duty".

According to the order, he committed supervisory lapses in discharging the legitimate duties in the capacity of Chief Engineer towards planning, monitoring, execution of prioritised works in improving generation of power.

The Chief Engineer has been placed under suspension, pending department enquiry.

The action against him came hours after Chief Minister Reddy warned that he would suspend even the Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Navin Mittal and CMD of TG Genco S Harish if they were found negligent in discharging their duties.

At a meeting with officials on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Reddy took serious note of the power outages. He questioned why power generation was not being carried out at full capacity in YTPS despite coal linkage from Naini and Mahanadi coal blocks.

He warned that officials acting negligently will face strict action and ordered that the reasons for power cuts be reported to him immediately.

He ordered the officials to ensure round-the-clock power supply to prevent crops from withering due to the prevailing rain-deficit conditions in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy emphasised the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply until the harvest is completed. Noting that the next 20 days are crucial for the crops, he cautioned that farmers should not suffer crop losses due to power shortages under any circumstances. The officials were instructed to identify the areas with high agricultural power demand and increase supply accordingly.

Chief Minister Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials on the deficit rains, the impact of El Niño, and the status of electricity and drinking water supply across the state.

According to the CMO, he was unhappy over power outages across the state. Chief Minister Reddy questioned the officials about the reasons behind the power shortage and not improving the situation despite repeated directives to ensure a smooth power supply.

"I am accountable to the people. The situation has not changed despite my repeated instructions to supply electricity to protect the standing crops. I will not tolerate actions that cause hardship to the public, and I will not spare anyone found acting negligently," Chief Minister Reddy said.