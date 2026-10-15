BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi, AISA Leader Planning 'Anarchic' Movement

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora shared an ideology inspired by the protests that happened in Bangladesh, claiming that remarks about replicating the movement in India pointed to an attempt to promote an anarchic Gen Z movement in the country.

'Rahul Gandhi's Ideology, Neha Bora's Words'

Addressing a press conference, Bhandari referred to a video featuring Rahul Gandhi and Neha Bora and alleged that the ideology expressed by Bora was aligned with Gandhi's politics. He also referred to Bora's reported remarks about the Bangladesh protests.“You must have heard Rahul Gandhi using the term political resistance.' The facts I am going to present before you today will prove that Rahul Gandhi's objective is not democratic protest, but to destroy Indian democracy under the guise of anarchy. You must have watched this video carefully. It features Neha Bora and Rahul Gandhi. When Rahul Gandhi was taking out his march, which I would call an anarchic march, he had made Neha Bora its face. This means that Neha Bora shares Rahul Gandhi's ideology. In an interview yesterday, Neha Bora said that the movement was inspired by the Bangladesh protests and that they want the same thing to happen in India as happened in Bangladesh. Look carefully... these are Neha Bora's words, but the ideology belongs to Rahul Gandhi," Bhandari said.

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is appropriating Neha Bora, while on the other, she is saying that they want an anarchic Gen Z movement in India similar to what happened in Bangladesh. The point is clear... what happened in Bangladesh? A group of Islamists, using the crowd and anarchy, attempted to dismantle the entire system. Their objective was regime change. This makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi, having failed to bring his family to power through democratic means, and his entire ecosystem are now conspiring to destroy democracy in India,” he said.

'Pattern of Legitimising Anarchy'

Bhandari further alleged that the march was aimed at legitimising anarchy rather than pursuing democratic resistance, referring to Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan's remarks at a joint press conference with Rahul Gandhi.“This is not political resistance; it is an anarchic march and an anarchic revolt. Indian democracy does not allow anarchy to be supported or endorsed. This is not an isolated incident. Prashant Bhushan, who held a joint press conference with Rahul Gandhi, said that he wanted a revolution and spoke about bloodshed. Exactly 24 hours later, Rahul Gandhi held a joint press conference with the same Prashant Bhushan. There is a pattern indicating that Rahul Gandhi's objective is not democratic resistance but the appropriation and legitimisation of anarchy. This is not democratic resistance; it is a fight against the Indian state and Indian democracy,” he said.

These remarks come amid protests by CJP and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)

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