Punjab Shutdown: Protesters Detained Over Activist's Murder In Mansa

Statewide Shutdown Over Activist's Murder

Protesters gathered at Moga Chowk following the statewide shutdown call today over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. They were later detained by the Police.

Police Ensure Security, Provide Investigation Updates

In the wake of the statewide shutdown, heavy security deployment has been made across Mansa. Weighing in on the situation, Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh said, "We are ensuring that emergency services are not affected. We are also in touch with the protesters. We will ensure that normal life is not affected."

Providing updates on the ongoing investigation, the DIG added, "The main accused has been arrested; one more individual has also been arrested along with him. They will be produced before the Court soon."

Father Demands CBI Probe

The bandh call follows the killing of Jhota, an anti-drug activist from Mansa district who was allegedly shot by a medical shop owner on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries but later succumbed to them.

Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, had criticised the state administration over its failure to prevent the attack and demanded accountability from the Chief Minister and the DGP. He also called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Chief Minister and the DGP, if their conscience awakens, they should resign on their own. Furthermore, the investigation into this murder should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thirdly, a call has been issued for a 'Punjab Bandh' tomorrow, October 15th. On behalf of the committee, as well as all joint forums, activists, political parties, and organisations, we earnestly appeal to the people of Punjab to observe this shutdown starting from the morning," Bhim Singh said.

Main Shooter Arrested in Rajasthan

Earlier, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the alleged main shooter from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was arrested from Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. The Punjab Police team subsequently took the accused into custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)