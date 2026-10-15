India's Peace Commitment Not Weakness, Strength Is Key: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India's commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, emphasising that strength and capability are essential to maintaining peace. He said India's civilisational consciousness and cultural values promote dialogue, coexistence and peaceful solutions. Speaking at the Times Network National Defence Conclave 2026 in the national capital, Singh said,“Wishing for peace is an integral part of our civilizational consciousness and cultural values. Our culture shows us the path of dialogue, coexistence, and peaceful solutions. But our commitment to peace should not be mistaken for our weakness. Strength and capability are also essential to maintain peace.”

Decisive Response to Terror

He said India would launch an even bigger strike than its previous operations if further terrorist activities originate from Pakistan, asserting that the country has consistently responded decisively to terror attacks. Highlighting India's response to major terror incidents, he recalled the surgical strikes following the 2016 Uri terror attack, the airstrikes in Balakot after the 2019 Pulwama attack, and Operation Sindoor following the killing of civilians in Pahalgam last year. He said India had destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, describing it as a decisive blow against terrorism.

"Those who have chosen the path of terrorism can no longer stay on this path for long. Our armed forces send them up there very quickly. And since 2014, the 'shelf life' of most terrorists has become less than even 1 year. That is, within one year of raising arms against India, our security forces have taken down most terrorists," he said.

Individual Courage Against Terror

Emphasising the importance of individual courage in confronting terror, the Defence Minister said the bravery of Captain Smith Machhar reinforced the belief that the determination of a person committed to humanity could overcome hatred and terror.“The courage of a lone individual who believes in humanity can outweigh the intentions of a lone wolf filled with hatred. Captain Smith Machhar's courage reinforces this belief that no matter how great the power of terror may be, the resolve of a person dedicated to humanity can defeat it,” he said.

A History of Befitting Responses

“Remember, in 2019, when the terrorist attack took place in Pulwama, our armed forces had carried out airstrikes in Balakot. And remember, last year, when terrorists killed our innocent civilians in Pahalgam, we had destroyed the hideouts of terrorists present in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. This was the first time in India's history that the Indian armed forces had struck a decisive blow on the chest of terrorism,” the defence minister said.

Singh asserted that whenever terrorists attempted to shed blood on Indian soil, the country had delivered a befitting response. He said that over the past twelve and a half years, India's defence capabilities had expanded significantly, accompanied by a major change in the country's approach to national security.

"Whenever terrorists tried to drench the soil of India in blood, India gave a befitting response every time. The echo of that response must still be resounding in the ears of the masters of the terrorists even today. Recall how, after the 2016 Uri terrorist attack, our brave soldiers carried out surgical strikes and completely destroyed the terrorists' hideouts. If any further terrorist activity occurs from Pakistan's side, there will be a strike even bigger than the last time," he said.

Reforms and Self-Reliance in Defence

The Defence Minister also attributed India's growing confidence in safeguarding national security to reforms undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, changes in working methods and a shift in mindset.

Singh stressed that India's focus was no longer limited to meeting immediate defence requirements but had shifted towards building a self-reliant and future-oriented defence ecosystem. "Behind India's newfound confidence are the reforms carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, changes in ways of working, and the shift in mindset. Over the past twelve and a half years, not only has the capacity of our Defence Sector increased, but there has also been a significant change in our approach towards strengthening national security. Now, our focus is no longer limited merely to meeting the needs of the present. Rather, today we are moving forward in the direction of creating a self-reliant and Future-Oriented Defence Ecosystem," he said. (ANI)

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