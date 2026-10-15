Mrbeast Meets Gujarat Woman Who Fed Her Community For A Year, Gifts Her Rs 9.5 Lakh (WATCH)

A year-long social media challenge has ended on an emotional note for Maya Gupta, a woman from Surat, Gujarat, who finally met YouTube star MrBeast after 365 days of trying to get his attention. The popular content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, surprised her with $10,000 (approximately Rs 9.5 lakh) in recognition of her efforts to feed people in her community.

Maya began her challenge on August 18, 2025, with a simple goal: to meet one of the world's most popular YouTubers. She documented her journey through daily videos on her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, regularly tagging MrBeast in the hope that he would notice her. Over time, her mission attracted an online following, with viewers tracking her progress.

However, her year was not just about meeting the internet star. Alongside her challenge, Maya continued helping people in her neighbourhood by providing food and supporting those in need. Her community work eventually became a key reason behind MrBeast's decision to recognise her efforts.

In a video shared on Instagram, MrBeast introduced Maya and explained why he wanted to reward her.“This is Maya, who's been feeding her local community for the past year and tagging me in all her videos,” he said. He added,“I saw all the good she's done for her community over the last year. I wanted to give her a present.”

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

He then handed her the $10,000 gift to help her continue her work. Maya indicated that she wanted to share the money with others rather than keep it all for herself.

How Maya Gupta Finally Met MrBeast

A breakthrough came in September 2026, when Maya revealed that MrBeast had asked for her email address and WhatsApp details. The development raised hopes that her year-long effort might finally lead to a meeting.

The much-awaited encounter took place on Day 365 of her challenge, bringing her mission to a close. The video of their meeting quickly gained traction online, with reports saying it attracted more than 60 million views.

Social media users congratulated Maya on achieving her goal and praised her commitment to helping others. Many also applauded MrBeast for recognising her community service.

For Maya, the meeting was more than the fulfilment of a personal dream. The $10,000 gift offered an opportunity to continue supporting the people she had spent a year helping, turning a social media challenge into a story of persistence, generosity and community spirit.