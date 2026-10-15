FIFA Postpones Fifae Finals Following Attack In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026, originally scheduled to take place in Jeddah from 16 to 25 October, following a recent attack on Riyadh's international airport.

On October 10, an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh killed 12 people, leaving 309 injured. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the strike at the Riyadh airport, which is considered the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

"The decision follows an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical arrangements required to stage the tournament," the organisers of the event said in a statement.

It said further announcements on the FIFAe Finals will be communicated in due course.

"FIFA expressed its appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Esports Federation for their support and cooperation in preparations for the FIFAe Finals 2026, building on Saudi Arabia's successful hosting of previous editions of the tournament," the statement further read.

Due to the deadly attack on Riyadh Airport, the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition event in Saudi Arabia has also been postponed to December 27–30, 2026, due to logistical challenges.

Moreover, the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia could be postponed by a year following missile attacks in Riyadh.

The continental tournament is ⁠scheduled ​to kick off on January ​7 next year across venues in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar. The league said in a statement that the fixtures were rescheduled for "logistical considerations, taking into account the mandatory minimum rest period between matches."