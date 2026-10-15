COFE Tech secures investment from H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan’s investment firm led by PVP Innovation Fund
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait City, Oct. 13, 2026 — COFE Tech (formerly COFE APP), dubbed the “Salesforce of MENA,” is the leading operator of agentic AI enterprises and the provider of intelligent procurement and commerce infrastructure to more than 1,000 businesses across the Gulf. The company announced today that KSH Investments LLC, the international investment platform of The Private Department of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, has invested in COFE Tech through Phoenix Venture Partners Innovation Fund CEIC Limited (PVPIF).
In the UAE, COFE Tech serves clients across the aviation, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and corporate sectors. Its clients include Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Al-Futtaim Group. Across the Gulf, the company serves over 1,000 clients and 3,000 outlets.
Dr. Ahmed Mansour, CEO of KSH Investments LLC, said: "We are delighted to back COFE Tech alongside Phoenix Venture Partners. COFE is building transformative technology for commerce and procurement, and we are confident in its growth trajectory as it contributes to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and the new economy."
Ali Al-Ebrahim, Founder and CEO of COFE Tech, said: “The UAE is the global capital of the new economy, and we are honored by the confidence that the Private Department of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan has placed in COFE Tech. We look forward to continuing to support the UAE’s smart procurement and commerce infrastructure, in line with the ambitions of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
The investment, completed earlier this year, comes as COFE Tech enters its next phase of growth. Earlier this month, the company closed a pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of US$178 million, putting COFE Tech on course for a targeted listing by 2029.
KSH Investments acquired its stake in COFE Tech alongside Phoenix Venture Partners Limited (PVP), an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)-based venture capital fund manager, as a co-investor drawn from the investor base of PVP Innovation Fund CEIC Limited. PVP first backed COFE at its pre-Series A stage in 2018.
COFE Tech operates across two core business lines, Agentic Procurement, a unified enterprise procurement engine, and Agentic Commerce, a unified enterprise technology infrastructure solution, alongside a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business.
The company's rapid growth journey reflects the opportunities created by the alignment of economic visions across the Gulf and the region’s enabling environment for the growth and regional expansion of Gulf technology companies. This is particularly evident amid the rapid development of the region’s AI ecosystem and the new opportunities it is creating to advance smart procurement and commerce infrastructure. Throughout its growth, COFE Tech has benefited from business environments in the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia that support innovation and growth, helping the Company develop its business and expand its reach.
In the UAE, COFE Tech serves clients across the aviation, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and corporate sectors. Its clients include Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Al-Futtaim Group. Across the Gulf, the company serves over 1,000 clients and 3,000 outlets.
Dr. Ahmed Mansour, CEO of KSH Investments LLC, said: "We are delighted to back COFE Tech alongside Phoenix Venture Partners. COFE is building transformative technology for commerce and procurement, and we are confident in its growth trajectory as it contributes to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and the new economy."
Ali Al-Ebrahim, Founder and CEO of COFE Tech, said: “The UAE is the global capital of the new economy, and we are honored by the confidence that the Private Department of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan has placed in COFE Tech. We look forward to continuing to support the UAE’s smart procurement and commerce infrastructure, in line with the ambitions of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
The investment, completed earlier this year, comes as COFE Tech enters its next phase of growth. Earlier this month, the company closed a pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of US$178 million, putting COFE Tech on course for a targeted listing by 2029.
KSH Investments acquired its stake in COFE Tech alongside Phoenix Venture Partners Limited (PVP), an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)-based venture capital fund manager, as a co-investor drawn from the investor base of PVP Innovation Fund CEIC Limited. PVP first backed COFE at its pre-Series A stage in 2018.
COFE Tech operates across two core business lines, Agentic Procurement, a unified enterprise procurement engine, and Agentic Commerce, a unified enterprise technology infrastructure solution, alongside a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business.
The company's rapid growth journey reflects the opportunities created by the alignment of economic visions across the Gulf and the region’s enabling environment for the growth and regional expansion of Gulf technology companies. This is particularly evident amid the rapid development of the region’s AI ecosystem and the new opportunities it is creating to advance smart procurement and commerce infrastructure. Throughout its growth, COFE Tech has benefited from business environments in the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia that support innovation and growth, helping the Company develop its business and expand its reach.
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