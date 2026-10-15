MEAF reveals full World Arthritis Day programme, bringing together new treatments, movement, nutrition and mental wellbeing

(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2026: The Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) and the Emirates Society for Rheumatology have revealed the full programme for their free World Arthritis Day 2026 Community Event, taking place on 24 October 2026 at Shangri-La Dubai from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The programme brings specialist medical guidance together with patient experiences and practical sessions on movement, nutrition and mental wellbeing, helping people living with arthritis address the challenges they face between appointments. It follows EULAR’s Achieve Your Dreams / #RMDreams campaign for World Arthritis Day, which was observed globally on 12 October.



Arthritis affects more than 500 million people worldwide, making it one of the most common causes of pain and disability. This can make everyday tasks difficult, while fatigue and unpredictable symptoms can disrupt work and physical activity. These challenges can also affect emotional wellbeing and confidence in making plans. Access to specialist guidance and community support can help patients manage the daily effects of their condition alongside appropriate medical treatment.



Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation, said: “Patients need to understand their treatment options, but the questions they bring to the clinic often extend into everyday life. They want to know how to keep moving comfortably, prepare meals when their hands are painful and manage work when symptoms change. These concerns deserve attention alongside medical care. Bringing doctors and patients together allows us to discuss both treatment and the experience of living with arthritis. Achieve Your Dreams recognises that people continue to have goals for their families, careers and personal lives. We want them to leave with useful guidance and a clearer understanding of the support they can seek.”



Registration and morning networking will begin at 8:00 am, giving attendees time to connect before Dr Badsha’s opening remarks and event orientation at 9:00 am. Master Mo Dalong will then lead Healing in Motion: Tai Chi for Arthritis at 9:15 am, introducing slow, low-impact movements with attention to balance and comfortable participation.



From 9:45 am to 10:45 am, Medical: Decoding Arthritis in 2026 will feature Dr Olena Garmish and Dr Bhavna Khan. The session will explore emerging targeted therapies, including biologics, and navigating pregnancy with rheumatic disease. A question-and-answer discussion will allow attendees to ask specialists about the topics covered and better understand developments in care.



Following a morning tea and comfort break, the Voices of Resilience panel will begin at 11:00 am. Dr Tania Sultana, Dr Maisam Musgrave and Dr Francis Kynaston-Pearson will join participating patients to discuss experiences of diagnosis and daily management. The conversation will also explore workplace adaptations and the emotional challenges of living with arthritis, bringing patients’ experiences into the discussion of ongoing care.



At noon, Dr Natasha Shah will lead Nutrition: Fueling Joint Health, an educational workshop exploring the relationship between gut health and joint health. Whole-food swaps and practical meal preparation will be discussed, connecting nutrition guidance with decisions attendees make in their own kitchens. DANS will lead Joyful Movement: Rhythm & Flow from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm, offering an accessible, low-impact music and dance session centred on comfortable movement and enjoyment.



Dr Madiha Khan’s 'Mind over Pain' session will follow at 2:15 pm, addressing psychological resilience and coping with persistent pain. The discussion will cover stress management and the emotional effects of arthritis as part of broader support for people living with the condition. From 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm, Healing Harmonies will offer a sound-healing relaxation session.



The programme will conclude with the #RMDreams Poster Awards Ceremony from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. The competition invites participants to express their experiences and future goals through creative posters, connecting the event’s theme with the lives of people affected by arthritis.



Three distinct awards will recognise these contributions. The Ultimate Resilience Award will honour the most impactful depiction of overcoming physical limitations. The Visionary Dreamer Award will recognise the best representation of future lifestyle goals, while the People’s Choice Award will go to the poster voted most inspiring by event attendees.

The free community event takes place at Shangri-La Dubai on 24 October 2026, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.



For more information about MEAF, visit or follow the Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.

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