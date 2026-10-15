InsuranceMarket.ae Builds Trusted Data Foundation on Snowflake to Power Faster, Smarter Customer Experiences
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2026: InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s leading insurance platform and an Alfred Holdings company, has selected Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as its trusted and governed data foundation to automate reporting, centralise business information and support faster customer service. By using Snowflake, the insurance company has reduced reporting timelines from days to minutes and equipped frontline teams with faster access to customer context, enabling faster query resolution and a smoother claims experience.
As InsuranceMarketscaled across new lines of business, channels, and teams, the volume and complexity of reporting increased. Manual processes required teams to spend significant time gathering information and preparing business performance and operational reports, while customer-facing employees often had to assemble information already held within the business before responding to a query or claim.
InsuranceMarketchose Snowflake to tackle these challenges, creating a centralised and governed data foundation that scales with the growth of the business, while providing faster access to data for reporting and customer queries. With Snowflake, InsuranceMarkethas automated its reporting model, whereby teams have self-service access to trusted, up-to-date information without raising ticket requests. Business performance and operational reporting can now be produced in minutes rather than days, from monitoring day-to-day operations through to longer-term planning. This impact has extended to the customer service front, where teams can access a customer’s full context when they begin a conversation, reducing the need for customers to repeat information and helping queries move towards resolution in fewer steps. Automation works hand-in-hand with employees, freeing them from administrative work so their time and judgement go toward the customer interaction that matters most.
Internally, operational leaders can identify where customers are waiting or where similar queries reoccur, enabling the business to investigate the cause and respond. Data teams are seeing productivity gains, spending less time producing reports and more time developing new capabilities. From a leadership position, automated reporting is helping connect customer journeys and business performance data into a holistic view, providing them with an accurate and timely insight needed to steer the business.
Ibrahim Çolak, Chief Data & AI Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “As our business grew, we needed a data foundation that could scale with us, while maintaining the governance a regulated business demands. With Snowflake, reporting that once took days now takes minutes, enabling our service teams to have trusted information at their fingertips. The real measure of success is what our customers experience: faster resolutions, fewer repeat exchanges, and a smoother journey from inquiry to claim. Snowflake gives us the trusted and governed data foundation to keep improving our operations as we scale.”
Tareq Masoud, Country Manager UAE, Snowflake, said: “Insurancemarketis a strong example of how a trusted data foundation translates directly into better customer outcomes. By centralising and automating their data operations on Snowflake, they've empowered their teams to focus on what matters most — the customer — while maintaining the governance and security standards the UAE's regulated insurance services sector requires. Snowflake is helping InsuranceMarketbuild that foundation today while creating the flexibility to support its longer-term data and AI strategy.”
InsuranceMarketplans to extend the use of Snowflake across further business units, increasing access to trusted information across the organisation. With its trusted, governed and centralised platform in place, the company is also preparing for wider responsible AI adoption across the business, delivering further innovations to the company, transforming operations internally, and for its customers.
As InsuranceMarketscaled across new lines of business, channels, and teams, the volume and complexity of reporting increased. Manual processes required teams to spend significant time gathering information and preparing business performance and operational reports, while customer-facing employees often had to assemble information already held within the business before responding to a query or claim.
InsuranceMarketchose Snowflake to tackle these challenges, creating a centralised and governed data foundation that scales with the growth of the business, while providing faster access to data for reporting and customer queries. With Snowflake, InsuranceMarkethas automated its reporting model, whereby teams have self-service access to trusted, up-to-date information without raising ticket requests. Business performance and operational reporting can now be produced in minutes rather than days, from monitoring day-to-day operations through to longer-term planning. This impact has extended to the customer service front, where teams can access a customer’s full context when they begin a conversation, reducing the need for customers to repeat information and helping queries move towards resolution in fewer steps. Automation works hand-in-hand with employees, freeing them from administrative work so their time and judgement go toward the customer interaction that matters most.
Internally, operational leaders can identify where customers are waiting or where similar queries reoccur, enabling the business to investigate the cause and respond. Data teams are seeing productivity gains, spending less time producing reports and more time developing new capabilities. From a leadership position, automated reporting is helping connect customer journeys and business performance data into a holistic view, providing them with an accurate and timely insight needed to steer the business.
Ibrahim Çolak, Chief Data & AI Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “As our business grew, we needed a data foundation that could scale with us, while maintaining the governance a regulated business demands. With Snowflake, reporting that once took days now takes minutes, enabling our service teams to have trusted information at their fingertips. The real measure of success is what our customers experience: faster resolutions, fewer repeat exchanges, and a smoother journey from inquiry to claim. Snowflake gives us the trusted and governed data foundation to keep improving our operations as we scale.”
Tareq Masoud, Country Manager UAE, Snowflake, said: “Insurancemarketis a strong example of how a trusted data foundation translates directly into better customer outcomes. By centralising and automating their data operations on Snowflake, they've empowered their teams to focus on what matters most — the customer — while maintaining the governance and security standards the UAE's regulated insurance services sector requires. Snowflake is helping InsuranceMarketbuild that foundation today while creating the flexibility to support its longer-term data and AI strategy.”
InsuranceMarketplans to extend the use of Snowflake across further business units, increasing access to trusted information across the organisation. With its trusted, governed and centralised platform in place, the company is also preparing for wider responsible AI adoption across the business, delivering further innovations to the company, transforming operations internally, and for its customers.
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