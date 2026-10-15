FIFA Plans Major Funding Increase for Member Associations
(MENAFN) FIFA is preparing a proposal to reinvest more than $6 billion into global football from 2027 to 2030, more than doubling the funding previously planned for the four-year period, according to reports published Wednesday.
The proposed scheme would provide each of FIFA’s 211 member associations with $25 million over the cycle, compared with the previously planned $10 million. Meanwhile, each of the six continental confederations would receive $99 million.
Reports indicate that FIFA intends to finance the expanded program by drawing more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves, citing the commercial gains generated by the enlarged World Cup featuring 48 teams.
The FIFA Council is expected to examine the proposal on Thursday. If the plan advances, further consultations would take place before the council potentially finalizes it in December. The proposal would then require formal approval at the FIFA Congress scheduled for next March.
The funding initiative comes amid mounting pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to leave his position following the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. Leaders within UEFA, which oversees European football, Concacaf, responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the Asian Football Confederation have joined efforts to challenge his leadership.
The scrapped initiative aimed to attract private investors to FIFA’s commercial operations, including business opportunities linked to World Cup rights.
Infantino is seeking another term as president at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, next March.
The proposed scheme would provide each of FIFA’s 211 member associations with $25 million over the cycle, compared with the previously planned $10 million. Meanwhile, each of the six continental confederations would receive $99 million.
Reports indicate that FIFA intends to finance the expanded program by drawing more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves, citing the commercial gains generated by the enlarged World Cup featuring 48 teams.
The FIFA Council is expected to examine the proposal on Thursday. If the plan advances, further consultations would take place before the council potentially finalizes it in December. The proposal would then require formal approval at the FIFA Congress scheduled for next March.
The funding initiative comes amid mounting pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to leave his position following the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. Leaders within UEFA, which oversees European football, Concacaf, responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the Asian Football Confederation have joined efforts to challenge his leadership.
The scrapped initiative aimed to attract private investors to FIFA’s commercial operations, including business opportunities linked to World Cup rights.
Infantino is seeking another term as president at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, next March.
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