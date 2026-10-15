US Agrees to Dismiss Foreign Agent Charges Against Former CIA Analyst
(MENAFN) Federal prosecutors in New York have agreed to defer criminal proceedings against Sue Mi Terry, a prominent foreign policy specialist and former CIA analyst, with plans to dismiss the charges after one year under a court agreement made public Tuesday.
"After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that the interest of the United States of America and your own interest will be best served by deferring prosecution in this District," the 12-month deferred prosecution agreement filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said, adding that proceedings will remain deferred during a period of "good behavior and satisfactory compliance."
Under the agreement, the US Attorney's Office will terminate the case after 12 months, provided Terry fulfills a series of strict requirements. These include a ban on knowingly communicating with employees of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, obtaining advance approval before arranging interactions with South Korean government officials, refraining from accepting foreign gifts worth more than $100, and limiting travel outside the continental United States.
The agreement comes only weeks before Terry was due to stand trial in Manhattan federal court. She had faced charges involving conspiracy and alleged violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
"After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that the interest of the United States of America and your own interest will be best served by deferring prosecution in this District," the 12-month deferred prosecution agreement filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said, adding that proceedings will remain deferred during a period of "good behavior and satisfactory compliance."
Under the agreement, the US Attorney's Office will terminate the case after 12 months, provided Terry fulfills a series of strict requirements. These include a ban on knowingly communicating with employees of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, obtaining advance approval before arranging interactions with South Korean government officials, refraining from accepting foreign gifts worth more than $100, and limiting travel outside the continental United States.
The agreement comes only weeks before Terry was due to stand trial in Manhattan federal court. She had faced charges involving conspiracy and alleged violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
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