Azerbaijan Urges UN To Address Mine Threats And Missing Persons In Karabakh

Azerbaijan has emphasized the interdependence and complementarity of all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, during an interactive dialogue with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights held within the framework of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the country highlighted the humanitarian challenges affecting its post-conflict recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The statement noted that widespread landmines and other explosive devices continue to pose serious obstacles to reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts following the 44-day Patriotic War. These hazards have claimed civilian lives and caused injuries.

It also highlighted the unresolved fate of more than 4,000 people who went missing during the First Karabakh War, describing the issue as a major ongoing humanitarian concern.

Azerbaijan called on UN human rights mechanisms and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to pay particular attention to the landmine threat and the issue of missing persons, which affect thousands of people.

The country also stressed the importance of discussing these issues with relevant institutions at the appropriate level and promoting effective cooperation to address the challenges.