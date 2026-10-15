Lebanon Backs Continued UN Peacekeeping Mission in South
(MENAFN) Lebanon has reached an official consensus on retaining the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and preserving its operations in the country's south under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Wednesday.
Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, Berri reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to pursuing efforts at every level “to safeguard its sovereign rights, protect its borders and liberate every last inch of its land from Israeli occupation.”
Berri explained that Resolution 1701 assigns UNIFIL several responsibilities, including monitoring the international boundary along the Blue Line, helping determine disputed locations that Lebanon has raised concerns about, and recording and monitoring daily Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
The UN Security Council adopted the resolution in August 2006 as part of the framework intended to end the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah at the time.
Berri also emphasized that the peacekeeping mission serves purposes beyond military and security operations, saying its work “extended beyond security and military matters to include humanitarian, social, cultural and economic activities.”
He reiterated that Lebanese officials agree on “maintaining the presence of the international forces and their mission,” highlighting efforts by parliament to coordinate with the United Nations and the international community to secure the mission's continued presence.
Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, Berri reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to pursuing efforts at every level “to safeguard its sovereign rights, protect its borders and liberate every last inch of its land from Israeli occupation.”
Berri explained that Resolution 1701 assigns UNIFIL several responsibilities, including monitoring the international boundary along the Blue Line, helping determine disputed locations that Lebanon has raised concerns about, and recording and monitoring daily Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
The UN Security Council adopted the resolution in August 2006 as part of the framework intended to end the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah at the time.
Berri also emphasized that the peacekeeping mission serves purposes beyond military and security operations, saying its work “extended beyond security and military matters to include humanitarian, social, cultural and economic activities.”
He reiterated that Lebanese officials agree on “maintaining the presence of the international forces and their mission,” highlighting efforts by parliament to coordinate with the United Nations and the international community to secure the mission's continued presence.
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