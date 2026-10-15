Peshawar: Death Toll Among Students In Private School Roof Collapse Rises To 20.

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The death toll from the roof collapse at Al-Khair School System, a private school in Peshawar's Deir Colony, has risen to 21, including 20 students and a female teacher. Seventeen children were injured in the incident and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

According to LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim, 20 children and one female teacher were brought to the hospital dead.

The spokesperson said all the children were aged 13 or younger. The injured are being provided with immediate medical treatment, while some are in critical condition.

An emergency has been declared at the hospital following the incident, and the hospital administration is present in the trauma hall. Initial reports suggest that more people may be trapped under the rubble following the school roof collapse.

Also Read: Four dead, 20 injured in school roof collapse in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grief over the deaths of children in the roof collapse at the private school in Deir Colony, Peshawar, and offered condolences to the affected families. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured children and sought a detailed report to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Samar Haroon Bilour also expressed sorrow over the incident. She directed officials to expedite rescue operations to provide timely medical assistance to the injured children and retrieve those trapped under the rubble.