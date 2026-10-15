Germany Urges Russia to Protect Black Sea Grain Shipments
(MENAFN) Germany has urged Russia to end its attacks in the Black Sea and support a ceasefire protecting civilian shipping, warning that continued military operations could worsen food shortages across Africa and further damage Moscow’s reputation among countries of the Global South.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul delivered the appeal during a joint press conference in Berlin with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, following discussions on regional affairs and security in the Black Sea.
“If Russia continues these attacks, it does so at the expense of people in the Global South — primarily people in Africa,” Wadephul said. “These people are suffering as a result, and they face the threat of hunger.”
Wadephul warned that attacks on civilian vessels, particularly ships transporting grain, were putting lives and food supplies at risk in vulnerable parts of the world. He added that the operations could further undermine Russia’s international standing.
“Russia will need to be very careful not to lose what remains of its reputation in this region by once again expanding the theater of war in the Black Sea,” Wadephul said. “That is why I reiterate the clear appeal: we need a ceasefire in the Black Sea for civilian shipments, particularly of grain.”
The German foreign minister said countries bordering the Black Sea were prepared to engage with Russia and Ukraine in negotiations aimed at establishing a truce. Such an agreement would seek to protect civilian vessels and maintain the flow of grain exports to nations dependent on these supplies.
“It is now up to Russia to show whether it is willing to weigh its relations with the countries of the Global South — and its own interests — in a way that can save lives,” he said.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul delivered the appeal during a joint press conference in Berlin with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, following discussions on regional affairs and security in the Black Sea.
“If Russia continues these attacks, it does so at the expense of people in the Global South — primarily people in Africa,” Wadephul said. “These people are suffering as a result, and they face the threat of hunger.”
Wadephul warned that attacks on civilian vessels, particularly ships transporting grain, were putting lives and food supplies at risk in vulnerable parts of the world. He added that the operations could further undermine Russia’s international standing.
“Russia will need to be very careful not to lose what remains of its reputation in this region by once again expanding the theater of war in the Black Sea,” Wadephul said. “That is why I reiterate the clear appeal: we need a ceasefire in the Black Sea for civilian shipments, particularly of grain.”
The German foreign minister said countries bordering the Black Sea were prepared to engage with Russia and Ukraine in negotiations aimed at establishing a truce. Such an agreement would seek to protect civilian vessels and maintain the flow of grain exports to nations dependent on these supplies.
“It is now up to Russia to show whether it is willing to weigh its relations with the countries of the Global South — and its own interests — in a way that can save lives,” he said.
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