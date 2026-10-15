Luxmi Estates And Makaibari Recognised At The Bean & Leaf Asia Awards 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: Luxmi Estates and Makaibari have been recognised at the Bean & Leaf Asia Awards 2026, held as part of Coffee & Tea Asia at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Luxmi Estates was named Specialty Tea Brand of the Year, while Makaibari received the title of Heritage Tea Brand of the Year. The awards recognise the distinct strengths of the two brands, from the diversity of teas across Luxmi Estates' growing regions to Makaibari's longstanding legacy in Darjeeling.
The Bean & Leaf Asia Awards celebrate contributions across the tea and coffee industry, recognising brands that demonstrate quality, innovation and a strong understanding of their craft. The dual recognition reflects the breadth of the Luxmi Group's tea portfolio, spanning diverse growing regions and generations of tea-making expertise.
Commenting on the recognition, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Tea Co Pvt Ltd, said, "Every tea has a story shaped by the land it grows on and the people who nurture it. At Luxmi Estates, we are committed to bringing the diversity and character of our teas to a wider audience, while Makaibari represents a heritage that has been nurtured across generations. These recognitions are meaningful milestones for us, acknowledging both our continued focus on quality and craftsmanship and our commitment to preserving the traditions, knowledge and natural environments that make each of our tea-growing regions distinctive."
With a legacy dating back to 1912, Luxmi Estates brings together tea gardens across India and Rwanda. Its estates in Darjeeling, Assam and Rwanda reflect the influence of varied landscapes, climates and growing conditions on tea, offering a portfolio characterised by distinct aromas, flavours and regional identities.
Established in 1859 in Kurseong, Darjeeling, Makaibari is the region's oldest continuously operating tea estate. Its history of cultivation includes becoming the first tea garden to receive organic certification in 1988, followed by Fairtrade and Demeter biodynamic certifications in 1993. The estate continues to draw on more than 160 years of tea-making expertise, combining traditional knowledge with organic cultivation, biodynamic principles and permaculture.
About Luxmi Estates
Luxmi Estates is part of the Luxmi Group's longstanding legacy in the tea industry, bringing together a diverse portfolio of tea estates across renowned growing regions in India and Rwanda. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship and responsible cultivation, the brand celebrates the distinctive character of teas shaped by their origins and continues to serve tea lovers and premium markets around the world.
About Makaibari
Founded in 1859, Makaibari is Darjeeling's oldest continuously operating tea estate and a globally recognised producer of premium, organically cultivated Darjeeling teas. The estate combines its historic cultivation traditions with contemporary approaches to sustainability and continues to serve tea connoisseurs and premium markets around the world.
The Bean & Leaf Asia Awards celebrate contributions across the tea and coffee industry, recognising brands that demonstrate quality, innovation and a strong understanding of their craft. The dual recognition reflects the breadth of the Luxmi Group's tea portfolio, spanning diverse growing regions and generations of tea-making expertise.
Commenting on the recognition, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Tea Co Pvt Ltd, said, "Every tea has a story shaped by the land it grows on and the people who nurture it. At Luxmi Estates, we are committed to bringing the diversity and character of our teas to a wider audience, while Makaibari represents a heritage that has been nurtured across generations. These recognitions are meaningful milestones for us, acknowledging both our continued focus on quality and craftsmanship and our commitment to preserving the traditions, knowledge and natural environments that make each of our tea-growing regions distinctive."
With a legacy dating back to 1912, Luxmi Estates brings together tea gardens across India and Rwanda. Its estates in Darjeeling, Assam and Rwanda reflect the influence of varied landscapes, climates and growing conditions on tea, offering a portfolio characterised by distinct aromas, flavours and regional identities.
Established in 1859 in Kurseong, Darjeeling, Makaibari is the region's oldest continuously operating tea estate. Its history of cultivation includes becoming the first tea garden to receive organic certification in 1988, followed by Fairtrade and Demeter biodynamic certifications in 1993. The estate continues to draw on more than 160 years of tea-making expertise, combining traditional knowledge with organic cultivation, biodynamic principles and permaculture.
About Luxmi Estates
Luxmi Estates is part of the Luxmi Group's longstanding legacy in the tea industry, bringing together a diverse portfolio of tea estates across renowned growing regions in India and Rwanda. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship and responsible cultivation, the brand celebrates the distinctive character of teas shaped by their origins and continues to serve tea lovers and premium markets around the world.
About Makaibari
Founded in 1859, Makaibari is Darjeeling's oldest continuously operating tea estate and a globally recognised producer of premium, organically cultivated Darjeeling teas. The estate combines its historic cultivation traditions with contemporary approaches to sustainability and continues to serve tea connoisseurs and premium markets around the world.
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