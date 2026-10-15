Israeli Forces Fire on Water Tanker During Incursion into Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops opened fire on a water tanker and forced shepherds to leave their area during a military incursion into Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Wednesday, according to media reports.
An Israeli patrol moved into an area west of Saida al-Golan village in the southern countryside of Quneitra, where soldiers reportedly drove away shepherds and fired at the water tanker before withdrawing from the location.
No casualties had been reported immediately after the incident, and the Israeli military had not issued a statement addressing the events.
The latest operation comes amid repeated Israeli military incursions across southern Syria, particularly in Quneitra and Daraa provinces. These operations have included raids, searches, detentions and artillery fire.
The UN Human Rights Office reported last week that it had documented approximately 280 armed Israeli incursions into Syria during September, marking the highest monthly total recorded this year. At least 49 Syrians were still being held in Israeli custody, according to the office.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israeli forces expanded their deployment into the demilitarized buffer zone and additional positions in southern Syria.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli forces to withdraw from their territory while reaffirming their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a United Nations-monitored buffer zone separating the two sides.
An Israeli patrol moved into an area west of Saida al-Golan village in the southern countryside of Quneitra, where soldiers reportedly drove away shepherds and fired at the water tanker before withdrawing from the location.
No casualties had been reported immediately after the incident, and the Israeli military had not issued a statement addressing the events.
The latest operation comes amid repeated Israeli military incursions across southern Syria, particularly in Quneitra and Daraa provinces. These operations have included raids, searches, detentions and artillery fire.
The UN Human Rights Office reported last week that it had documented approximately 280 armed Israeli incursions into Syria during September, marking the highest monthly total recorded this year. At least 49 Syrians were still being held in Israeli custody, according to the office.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israeli forces expanded their deployment into the demilitarized buffer zone and additional positions in southern Syria.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli forces to withdraw from their territory while reaffirming their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a United Nations-monitored buffer zone separating the two sides.
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