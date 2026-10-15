Democratic Republic Of The (DR) Congo: Cholera Cases Spike Amid Fight Against Ebola

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The cholera epidemic continues to spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where more than 125,000 suspected cases and 3,644 suspected deaths were recorded between January 2025 and the end of September 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

Key points



While the country is battling Ebola in the restive east, cholera is gaining ground in several regions, fueled by a lack of access to clean water and sanitation infrastructure

Since the beginning of 2026, more than 51,412 suspected cholera cases, including 1,487 deaths, have been reported in 21 provinces: WHO

Health authorities recorded 2,932 suspected cases and 86 deaths from 21 to 28 September, compared to 2,506 cases and 62 deaths the previous week

Cholera is a severe diarrhoeal disease that can be fatal within hours if not treated Quick access to treatment is crucial and access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera

Regions hit hardest

The provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Haut-Katanga account for nearly 60 per cent of reported suspected cases.

Transmission remains high in provinces where cholera is endemic.

During the latest surveillance period, four new health zones were affected, three in Tshuapa province and one in South Kivu.

Security, logistics challenges

However, response operations are facing security and logistical challenges.

In the east of the country, insecurity restricts medical teams' access to certain areas, particularly Kibua and Masisi. The remoteness of villages from healthcare facilities also delays treatment, increasing the risk of death, WHO warned.

Environmental conditions are also exacerbating the situation.

The use of well water and rainfall, which can carry contaminated water to sources used by households, promotes the transmission of the disease.

To reduce the risk of contamination, response teams are preparing to install four water chlorination sites in the most affected areas of North Kivu and, in Tanganyika, plans are underway to disinfect nearly 4,000 households and 5,900 latrines.

Cross-border vaccine campaign

Preparations for an oral vaccination campaign are also continuing in the islands along the Congo River corridor.

DRC and the Republic of Congo are developing a joint cross-border vaccination plan.

In South Kivu, reactive vaccination campaigns are continuing in the Mulungu and Shabunda health zones, alongside community awareness activities.

Ebola: 9,000 cases

This increase in cholera comes as DRC faces an Ebola epidemic that is severely straining the country's health capacity.

According to the latest WHO data published on Tuesday, 9,066 cases and 4,381 deaths have been recorded in seven provinces and 65 health zones, representing a case fatality rate of 48.3 per cent. The report also indicates 2,389 recoveries.

In DRC, the response continues with the support of the WHO and its partners. In the Haut-Uele province, the Ebola treatment centre in Isiro has been expanded to accommodate more patients, while preserving essential health services at the city's main general referral hospital.

WHO also delivered an additional tonne of medical supplies to bolster operations on the ground.

Uganda, Kenya affected

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has also raised concerns in neighbouring countries.

After reporting 20 cases and two deaths, Uganda was declared Ebola-free in August.

Last week, Kenya confirmed in Nairobi the death of a Kenyan national infected with the virus after traveling from the DRC via Uganda.

This is the first imported case reported by the country in connection with this outbreak, with media reports indicating a possible second Ebola case.

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