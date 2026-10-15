Fire Breaks Out At Floating Platform In Abu Dhabi's Al Hudayriyat Beach
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A fire broke out at a floating platform in Abu Dhabi's at Al Hudayriyat Beach on Thursday morning, the emirate's police force said, urging the public to follow up on updates related to the incident from official sources.
Teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are currently responding to the blaze.Recommended For You
No further information was immediately available.ALSO READ
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