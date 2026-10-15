Coro And Activa Digital Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Unified Workspace Cybersecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams, and Activa Digital, an Italian managed service provider (MSP) focused on delivering modular, integrated, and innovative digital workflow solutions, today announced their new partnership to bring the Coro Workspace Cybersecurity Platform to Activa Digital customers.

This collaboration addresses the growing demand for comprehensive, streamlined security solutions among businesses operating with limited IT resources. By integrating Coro's unified platform into its service portfolio, Activa Digital empowers its clients to secure their entire digital workspace environment without the staggering complexity and overhead traditionally associated with point security solutions.

Coro's approach to replacing fragmented security stacks with a single, AI-driven platform aligns seamlessly with Activa Digital's core mission of delivering innovative and highly integrated digital workflows that enhance organizational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Activa Digital to bring our unified cybersecurity platform to a broader audience of Italian businesses,” said Ingo Schaefer, Vice President of EMEA at Coro.“Activa Digital's commitment to delivering integrated and innovative digital workflows makes them an ideal partner. Together, we are eliminating the complexity and alert fatigue that organizations with Lean IT teams face, allowing them to secure their entire digital workspace effortlessly and scale with confidence.”

“At Activa Digital, our mission is to empower our clients with seamless, modular solutions that drive their digital transformation securely,” said Pierluca Zangari, Enterprise Infrastructure Manager at Activa Digital.“By adding Coro's AI-driven platform to our portfolio, we are able to provide enterprise-grade, comprehensive cybersecurity that spans endpoints, cloud, and email-all without the operational overhead of managing multiple fragmented tools. This partnership ensures our customers can focus on growth while we keep their digital environments protected.”

About Coro

Coro is a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider built for Lean IT teams and MSPs. Coro consolidates endpoint, email, cloud, network, identity, and data protection - along with security awareness training - into one unified platform. Driven by a single AI agent and a centralized dashboard, Coro automatically remediates threats, eliminating the complexity, overhead, and alert fatigue associated with fragmented security stacks. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. Find out more:

About Activa Digital ITA

Activa Digital supports companies and organizations in making their infrastructures, data and processes more secure, resilient and ready to evolve.

In the field of Cyber Security, it combines specialist expertise, managed services and advanced technologies to deliver effective protection solutions: from threat prevention and continuous monitoring to incident management.

The partnership with CORO expands Activa Digital's offering with a comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity platform designed to simplify business protection, reduce operational complexity and respond effectively to emerging threats.

activadigital.it

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