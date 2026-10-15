Cerence AI And Geely Advance Human-Machine Interaction Through Robotics Technology Services Partnership



Cerence AI and Geely are expanding their collaboration from intelligent cockpits to service robotics, and showcasing the collaboration internationally for the first time at the Paris Motor Show.

The collaboration shows Cerence AI's expansion of its proven conversational AI technologies beyond automotive and into robotics and physical AI. At the Paris Motor Show, Geely and Cerence AI are demonstrating a humanoid robot, highlighting a shared vision for more natural and intuitive interaction between people and intelligent machines.



BURLINGTON, Mass. and PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader in conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that its collaboration with Geely is expanding from intelligent cockpits to embodied robotics, with the two companies working together to advance multilingual human-machine interaction for robotics applications. The collaboration brings Cerence AI's production-proven speech and conversational AI technologies into physical AI.

As intelligent machines move from controlled environments into real-world settings, natural interaction becomes critical not only to how people experience these systems, but also to how effectively people and machines work together. Whether assisting customers, supporting workers, or engaging with the public, intelligent systems must be able to understand, respond, and collaborate naturally with the people around them. Building on decades of experience delivering voice and AI technologies for the automotive industry, Cerence's robotics solutions leverage production-grade, multilingual conversational AI to help machines listen, understand, and respond reliably across languages, environments, and use cases.

The collaboration marks the expansion of Cerence AI's work with Geely from intelligent cockpits to service robotics, and makes its public debut at the Paris Motor Show. Cerence AI's multilingual speech recognition supports French, English, and Mandarin simultaneously, enabling users to interact naturally in their preferred language without interrupting the experience.

"For decades, Cerence AI has helped people communicate naturally with the machines they rely on every day," said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence AI. "Through our collaboration with Geely, we are bringing proven human-machine interaction technologies into the emerging robotics space and helping shape the future of how people engage with these intelligent systems."

The collaboration reflects Cerence AI's continued expansion beyond automotive and underscores the growing importance of natural, multilingual interaction as intelligent systems become more integrated into everyday life. By combining Geely's robotics strategy with Cerence AI's expertise in conversational AI and human-machine interaction, the companies are taking an early step toward enabling more intuitive experiences across the next generation of physical AI systems.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“intends,”“continues,”“will,”“may,” or“estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

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