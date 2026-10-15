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Mowi (OSE:MOWI): Notification Of Trade


Date: 2026-10-15 03:01:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mowi has been notified that the primary insider Øyvind Oaland's holding of 6,002 shares at NOK 204,40 in Mowi has been sold due to an error in connection with the closure of his securities trading account.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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