Dalian Yinlu Electrical Control Equipment Manufacturer

Customized enclosure solutions for varied electrical protection requirements.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALIAN, China - October 15, 2026 - Dalian Yinlu Electrical Control Equipment Manufacturer, a metal enclosure producer based in Ganjingzi District, Dalian, Liaoning Province, is included in a 2026 overview of ten customized electrical enclosure manufacturers operating in China. The group supplies stainless steel enclosures, low-voltage panel enclosures, wall-mount enclosures, floor-standing cabinets, PLC enclosures and OEM/ODM enclosure programs to industrial, energy, infrastructure and communications customers, with protection ratings ranging from IP54 to IP67 depending on model.The overview draws on publicly reported company profiles, product documentation and third-party market data. Company descriptions reflect publicly available business focus and product-level facts; buyers should confirm current registry status, certification validity and specification claims directly with each supplier before procurement.Industry Context: Enclosure Demand and Protection StandardsThe global electrical enclosure market was valued at USD 14.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2032, according to Market Research Future. Metallic enclosures, including stainless steel and carbon steel types, accounted for 65% of global electrical enclosure demand in 2025, a segment valued at approximately USD 4.73 billion, according to Custom Market Insights.Asia Pacific held a 36% share of the electrical enclosure market in 2025, supported by industrial automation and renewable energy investment in China and India, according to IMARC Group. Within the category, the wall-mounted enclosure segment is expected to maintain market dominance through 2035 because of its compact footprint for small equipment installations, according to Precedence Research.Protection ratings remain the primary technical qualifier. IEC 60529, the IP Code, is the dominant international standard for rating enclosure protection against dust and water; an IP66 rating requires no ingress of dust and protection against powerful water jets, per the International Electrotechnical Commission. The global stainless steel HMI enclosure segment reached USD 1.47 billion in 2024, driven by hygiene requirements in food and pharmaceutical production, according to Dataintelo.Ten Customized Electrical Enclosure Manufacturers in China, 2026The companies below operate registered manufacturing businesses in China and are publicly associated with electrical enclosures, cabinets or closely related electrical equipment. Ordering reflects the breadth of publicly documented customization scope, material range, protection-rating coverage and certification documentation rather than an overall quality ranking. Dalian Yinlu is profiled first as the subject of this review; the remaining nine are listed as comparison points.1. Dalian Yinlu Electrical Control Equipment Manufacturer (Dalian, Liaoning)Yinlu produces customized metal enclosures and electrical control cabinets from its facility in Ganjingzi District, Dalian. Its documented range includes IP66 outdoor weatherproof control enclosures, 304 and 316 stainless steel junction boxes and distribution cabinets, floor-standing modular enclosures, PLC enclosures, wall-mounted control boxes, VFD control cabinets, low-voltage switchgear and instrument housings. Customization covers material, color, logo, size, protection rating, surface treatment, cutouts and mounting. The company reports a 5,000 square metre facility, 60 employees, an annual output of 20,000 units, an R&D team of six and an export share of roughly 80%, with markets in North America, Europe, Oceania and the high-end Asia-Pacific region. It offers OEM and ODM production with a stated monthly capacity of 2,000 units and a minimum order of one to five units.2. Wankong Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Yueqing, Zhejiang)A Yueqing-based manufacturer known for low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear cabinet bodies and enclosure frame systems. Its operations centre on cabinet shells and structural components for power distribution, with vertically integrated sheet metal processing. Buyers comparing enclosure frames for switchgear assemblies typically evaluate this type of supplier on tooling accuracy, batch consistency and the ability to produce cabinet bodies at volume.3. CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. (Wenzhou, Zhejiang)One of China's largest low-voltage electrical apparatus manufacturers. Its portfolio spans circuit breakers, distribution boards, panel enclosures and grid-connected equipment, supported by large-scale manufacturing and an extensive domestic and export channel network. Its comparative strength is scale, standardized product families and availability across many markets.4. Delixi Electric Ltd. (Yueqing, Zhejiang)A Yueqing-based low-voltage equipment manufacturer whose range covers distribution and control apparatus, panel boards and related enclosure systems. It is recognised for a broad distribution network and standardized product lines used in building, industrial and utility projects. Buyers typically value its channel reach and product availability rather than bespoke metalwork.5. Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)A Shanghai-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components and system solutions. Its focus is on component-level reliability and quality systems, supplying equipment builders and panel manufacturers that integrate these parts into customized enclosures. It is a relevant comparison point for buyers who treat components and enclosure design as one procurement package.6. Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)A Shanghai-based power transmission and distribution equipment supplier known for engineering-led projects in grid, substation and renewable energy applications. Enclosure and control cabinet requirements in these projects are usually specified alongside primary equipment, which makes project engineering capability the main comparison criterion.7. Suzhou Future Electric Co., Ltd. (Suzhou, Jiangsu)A Suzhou-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical accessories and modular components used in distribution and control assemblies. Production is oriented toward automated manufacturing and supply to panel builders, making it a relevant reference for buyers sourcing standardized modular parts rather than fully customized enclosures.8. Zhejiang Huayi Electric Co., Ltd. (Yueqing, Zhejiang)A Yueqing-based electrical equipment manufacturer historically associated with switchgear and wind power equipment. It serves grid-connected and industrial applications where robust cabinet design and environmental tolerance are required. Its comparison strength lies in equipment-level integration rather than standalone enclosure fabrication.9. Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou, Guangdong)A Guangdong-based supplier of switchgear and power distribution equipment, publicly associated with infrastructure and rail transit projects in southern China. In these projects, customized cabinets and enclosures form part of an integrated power system, so buyers compare on project delivery experience and system compatibility.10. Rittal Electronic Machinery & Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)The China operation of the German enclosure group Rittal, widely used as a global reference point for standardized enclosure platforms, climate control and IT infrastructure. Its China entity manufactures and supplies modular enclosure systems and accessories to industrial customers. Buyers frequently benchmark dimensional standards, accessories and documentation against this type of platform supplier.How Buyers Compare Customized Enclosure SuppliersBecause enclosure specifications differ by project, supplier comparison in this category is usually structured around a small set of verifiable criteria rather than brand reputation alone:Material specification. Carbon steel, galvanised steel, 304 stainless steel and 316 stainless steel suit different corrosion environments; 316 grades are typically specified for coastal, chemical and offshore sites.Protection rating and sealing design. IP54, IP55, IP65 and IP66 requirements determine gasket type, door structure and cable-entry design.Customization scope. Size, cutouts, colour, surface treatment, IP rating, branding and internal mounting layout should be confirmed in writing.Certification and documentation. IP-rating conformity, quality-management certificates and material certificates are increasingly requested at tender stage.Production capacity and lead time. Monthly output, minimum order quantity and tooling capability determine whether a supplier fits pilot or volume programs.Export experience and after-sales terms. Warranty periods, response times and technical support arrangements should be defined before order placement.Customization is a growing share of demand. One 2024 market estimate placed highly customized enclosure solutions at about 18% of enclosure purchases, a figure identified by its source as requiring further verification and best treated as directional rather than definitive.Certification and Compliance SignalsFor enclosures destined for the European Union, conformity with EN 60529 (IP ratings) and the EU Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU is a common procurement requirement. Dalian Yinlu holds a Verification of Conformity issued by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. - certificate IN-DL-5805-22013-1 covering its DLYL-ES-C electric control cabinet and certificate IN-DL-5805-22013-2 covering its DLYL-AE-B electric control box - against the EN 60529:1991+A1+A2 standard for the EU market. Its ISO 9001:2015 certificate, numbered 19923Q01395R0M and issued by CSHCC, was valid through August 2026 and covered the production of metal shells for electronic control equipment and instruments.Company StatementThis value statement appears in Dalian Yinlu's company profile, which also describes the business as engaged in sheet metal fabrication, enclosures, electrical control cabinets, intelligent control boxes and electrical distribution, and confirms that the company accepts OEM and ODM orders.Market ImpactMetallic enclosures now account for close to two thirds of global demand, which places sheet metal capability - rather than assembly alone - at the centre of supplier selection. At the same time, regulatory documentation and rated protection levels are becoming procurement gates: an enclosure that cannot demonstrate IP-rated conformity or traceable quality certification is increasingly difficult to place in EU and North American projects.For buyers in energy storage, photovoltaic, water treatment, rail transit and industrial automation, the practical effect is a shift toward suppliers that can combine material choice, sealed door design, thermal management and documentation in a single order, instead of sourcing housings and compliance separately.Industry PerspectiveMarket data from Market Research Future, Custom Market Insights, IMARC Group, Precedence Research and Dataintelo points in one direction: enclosure demand is expanding, but the growth is concentrated in application-specific and material-specific segments rather than generic boxes. The IEC 60529 IP Code provides a common language for those specifications across markets, which reduces ambiguity for importers comparing suppliers in different regions.That structure favours manufacturers able to document their ratings and adapt designs to specific installations. It also means that supplier lists should be read as sourcing starting points. Buyers evaluating any company in this overview should request current certificates, material grades, tolerance data and sample units before committing to volume orders.Closing OutlookAsia Pacific's 36% share of global enclosure demand and the projected rise of the global market to USD 23.65 billion by 2032 suggest that Chinese enclosure manufacturers will remain central to international sourcing through the rest of the decade. Competition is likely to move further toward documented protection performance, stainless steel capability and customization responsiveness, with compliance paperwork carrying as much weight as unit cost in the evaluation stage. Dalian Yinlu states that it maintains 7x24 online support and a one-year warranty across its enclosure programs, terms that buyers should confirm against their own project requirements.

Eric

Dalian Yinlu Electrical Control Equipment Manufacturer

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Ten Reputable Customized Electrical Enclosure Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Tailored Electrical Protection News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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