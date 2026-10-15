Triethyl Phosphate CAS 78-40-0

DONGYING, SHANDONG, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. is developing its position in the specialty chemicals sector through its focus on phosphorus-based flame retardants, extractants, and functional chemical materials. Based in Dongying Port Economic Development Zone in Shandong Province, China, the company combines chemical production with research and development to serve industrial customers seeking materials for polymer processing, electronics, automotive applications, and metal extraction. As manufacturers place increasing emphasis on material performance, production consistency, and application-specific requirements, Guolan New Materials is part of a broader industry effort to develop chemical solutions that support evolving industrial needs.

Flame retardants are important additives in many modern materials, helping manufacturers address fire-performance requirements in products such as polyurethane foams, engineering plastics, electrical components, and construction-related materials. Within this market, phosphorus-based flame retardants have attracted attention because their properties can be adapted to different polymer systems and application requirements. Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. focuses on organic phosphorus products and functional phosphate materials, with a product portfolio that also includes Extractants and High Hydrogen Content Silicone Fluid as specified product categories for industrial buyers to evaluate.

A Focus on Phosphorus-Based Flame Retardants

The flame retardant industry serves a wide range of manufacturing sectors, including construction, automotive production, electronics, electrical equipment, furniture, and industrial materials. Each application presents different challenges involving ignition behavior, heat exposure, mechanical properties, processing conditions, and regulatory requirements. Consequently, the selection of an appropriate flame retardant depends on the polymer system, the finished product's intended use, and the relevant testing standards.

Phosphorus-based flame retardants represent an established category within this field. Depending on their chemical structure and formulation, these materials can be used in selected polyurethane systems, engineering plastics, and other polymer applications. Phosphate esters may provide manufacturers with options for developing formulations that balance flame-retardant performance with processing requirements and other material characteristics.

Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. identifies organic phosphorus chemicals and functional phosphate materials as central parts of its business. The company's product portfolio includes phosphate ester materials such as tris(1-chloro-2-propyl) phosphate, commonly known as TCPP, as well as other phosphorus-based chemicals. The suitability of each product depends on the formulation and application, making technical evaluation an important part of the purchasing process.

For polyurethane manufacturers, flame retardant selection can influence several aspects of the finished material. These may include compatibility with polyols and other formulation ingredients, viscosity, processing behavior, physical properties, and the results of relevant fire-performance tests. A product that performs well in one formulation may not deliver identical results in another, so manufacturers typically evaluate additives under their own production conditions before adopting them at commercial scale.

Engineering plastics present another area in which flame-retardant additives may be relevant. Electrical and electronic components, automotive parts, and other engineered products can be subject to specific fire-safety requirements. In these applications, buyers must consider not only flame-retardant performance but also the potential effects of additives on strength, thermal stability, color, and processing characteristics. Product selection should be based on verified technical data and the requirements of the final application.

Integrated Production and Manufacturing Development

According to its company information, Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. was established in November 2021 and is located in Dongying Port Economic Development Zone, Dongying City, Shandong Province. The company is part of a broader industrial development strategy focused on organic phosphorus products and functional materials.

The company's published profile describes a production project with a planned annual capacity of 100,000 tons of phosphorus oxychloride and 150,000 tons of functional phosphate materials. This integrated development approach is intended to support production of key chemical intermediates and downstream materials within a connected industrial chain. Actual production levels and the availability of individual products should be confirmed directly with the company.

The company also reports using integrated equipment and continuous production processes. Compared with traditional batch-based manufacturing, continuous processing can offer potential advantages in process control, operational consistency, and production efficiency when appropriately designed and managed. In chemical manufacturing, however, product quality ultimately depends on multiple factors, including raw material control, process parameters, equipment condition, analytical testing, and established quality-management procedures.

For industrial customers, stable product specifications are an important part of supplier evaluation. Variations in purity, moisture content, acidity, color, or other relevant parameters can influence downstream processing and finished-product performance. Buyers may therefore request technical data sheets, safety data sheets, certificates of analysis, and representative samples before approving a chemical for use in their manufacturing processes.

Guolan New Materials' stated emphasis on integrated production and process development reflects the wider industry's interest in improving chemical manufacturing consistency while responding to customer requirements. For international buyers, further discussions can establish whether the company's available grades, packaging arrangements, delivery schedules, and technical documentation align with their specific procurement needs.

Extractants for Metal Recovery and Industrial Applications

In addition to flame retardants, Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. identifies extractants as an important area of its business. Chemical extraction plays a significant role in separating and recovering selected metal elements from complex solutions. Such processes are relevant to industrial hydrometallurgy, resource recovery, and the processing of materials containing valuable metals.

Extractants are selected according to the target metal, solution chemistry, acidity, competing ions, operating conditions, and desired separation efficiency. In applications involving lithium, nickel, and cobalt, extraction chemistry can form part of a broader process that includes leaching, separation, purification, and recovery. The appropriate extractant must be assessed within the complete process rather than judged solely by its chemical category.

The company's published information identifies extractants for metal elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. This focus connects its chemical portfolio with industrial supply chains that support metal recovery and the development of new materials. As demand for battery-related resources and other strategic metals continues to influence industrial research, chemical separation technologies remain an important consideration for producers seeking efficient and controlled recovery processes.

For buyers evaluating Extractants, important technical considerations may include selectivity, extraction efficiency, phase separation, chemical stability, recyclability, and compatibility with the intended process. The operating environment can also affect solvent behavior and separation performance. Laboratory trials and process-specific testing help establish whether a particular product is suitable for a given feed solution and operating arrangement.

Guolan New Materials' work across phosphorus chemistry and extractants illustrates the company's participation in more than one specialty chemical segment. Nevertheless, each product category has its own technical requirements, and customers should confirm individual specifications, intended applications, and available grades directly with the supplier.

High Hydrogen Content Silicone Fluid and Specialty Material Requirements

High Hydrogen Content Silicone Fluid is another specified product name relevant to buyers reviewing the company's requested portfolio. Silicone-based materials are used across a range of industrial applications, with their performance depending on molecular structure, hydrogen content, viscosity, reactivity, and formulation. For a material described as high hydrogen content silicone fluid, buyers should verify the exact grade and intended function before incorporating it into a production process.

Technical evaluation is particularly important when a specialty fluid is used as a reactive ingredient, processing material, or component in a formulated system. Manufacturers may need to assess compatibility with other ingredients, storage stability, handling requirements, reaction conditions, and the influence of the material on the final product. Safety data and appropriate handling procedures should be reviewed before use.

Because silicone fluid specifications can vary significantly between products, the commercial name alone does not establish that a material is suitable for a specific flame-retardant formulation or other industrial application. Buyers should request a technical data sheet, safety data sheet, and product-specific analytical information to confirm the material's composition and characteristics. They should also clarify whether the product is currently available from the supplier and whether it is manufactured directly by the company or sourced through another arrangement.

For Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd., clear communication about product scope is important when serving customers whose procurement needs span several chemical categories. Matching the correct material to the intended process can help reduce formulation uncertainty, improve testing efficiency, and support more informed purchasing decisions.

Research and Development for Functional Chemicals

Research and development are important to specialty chemical companies because industrial customers often require products that meet precise technical specifications. Changes in formulation, raw materials, process conditions, and end-use requirements can create demand for new grades or improved manufacturing methods. Research activities can help chemical producers investigate these needs and evaluate potential product improvements.

Guolan New Materials' published company information describes a research institute associated with the development of new products, processes, equipment, materials, and applications. The institute's stated research directions include phosphorus-based flame retardants, metal extractants, lithium battery recycling-related materials, and pharmaceutical intermediates.

Research facilities can support analytical testing, process development, laboratory-scale experiments, and the evaluation of new chemical formulations. Before a product is introduced commercially, its performance and reproducibility need to be assessed under appropriate technical conditions. For customers, access to relevant analytical information and application guidance can help determine whether a product meets their process requirements.

The company's research focus also reflects the connection between specialty chemicals and downstream manufacturing. Flame retardants must be evaluated within polymer systems, while extractants require testing against specific separation targets and solution conditions. Other specialty materials likewise demand product-specific validation. Technical support is therefore most useful when it addresses the actual operating conditions and performance criteria of the customer's application.

For international buyers, communication during product qualification can be particularly important. Differences in regulatory requirements, production equipment, formulation practices, and shipping arrangements may affect the approval process. Clear documentation and well-defined specifications help both suppliers and customers establish expectations before entering into long-term purchasing arrangements.

Quality, Safety, and Responsible Chemical Management

Quality and safety are central considerations in the sourcing of industrial chemicals. Flame retardants, extractants, and specialty fluids may have different handling requirements depending on their chemical composition and intended application. Buyers should review safety data sheets, applicable transportation classifications, storage conditions, protective equipment requirements, and local regulatory obligations before handling any product.

Quality assessment should be specific to the material being purchased. Relevant checks may include chemical identity, purity, moisture content, density, viscosity, acidity, and other parameters identified in the product specification. Not every test applies to every chemical, so the supplier and buyer should agree on suitable acceptance criteria for each grade.

Environmental management is also relevant to modern chemical production. Manufacturers must manage wastewater, exhaust gases, solid waste, and other potential environmental impacts according to applicable regulations. Guolan New Materials' published information describes environmental management measures associated with its production project. Customers seeking detailed information about environmental performance or compliance should request current documentation and verify that it relates to the relevant facility and product.

For flame retardant applications, the final formulation must be evaluated against the appropriate performance standards. The addition of a flame retardant does not automatically mean that a finished product complies with a particular fire-safety requirement. Testing must account for the complete material system, including polymer type, additive concentration, manufacturing conditions, specimen dimensions, and the applicable test method.

A disciplined approach to quality and compliance helps buyers compare suppliers on a consistent basis. It also supports traceability and reduces the risk of choosing a chemical that does not meet the needs of the intended process.

Market Outlook and Customer Collaboration

The specialty chemical sector continues to serve manufacturers that need increasingly specific combinations of performance, processing stability, and material compatibility. Flame retardants remain relevant to products used in construction, automotive systems, electronics, and other industrial markets. At the same time, extractants contribute to metal separation and recovery processes, while specialty fluids serve distinct functions that depend on their individual chemical properties.

Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. brings these areas together through its focus on phosphorus-based chemicals, functional phosphate materials, extractants, and research into additional specialty chemical applications. Its production development and stated research priorities provide a basis for discussions with customers evaluating potential supply relationships.

For buyers, the most effective next step is to identify the exact chemical grade required, define the intended application, and request supporting technical information. Samples, laboratory testing, product specifications, and commercial discussions can then help establish whether the material is suitable for the intended process. Buyers should also confirm current availability, production lead times, packaging options, export documentation, and applicable compliance requirements before placing an order.

By focusing on product-specific evaluation and clear technical communication, chemical suppliers and industrial customers can work toward more reliable sourcing decisions. As manufacturing requirements continue to evolve, suppliers that combine production capabilities with research, process control, and responsive customer communication will remain relevant to the wider specialty chemicals supply chain.

About Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd. is a specialty chemical company located in Dongying Port Economic Development Zone, Dongying City, Shandong Province, China. Established in November 2021, the company focuses on the research, development, production, and sales of organic phosphorus products and functional chemical materials. Its published portfolio includes phosphorus oxychloride, functional phosphate materials, phosphorus-based flame retardants, and extractants for selected metal recovery applications.

The company's product categories include phosphate ester chemicals such as TCPP, TCEP, TEP, TIBP, TPP, and other industrial phosphorus compounds. Its broader stated research interests include flame-retardant chemistry, metal extraction, lithium battery recycling-related materials, and other specialty chemical technologies. Extractants and High Hydrogen Content Silicone Fluid are additional specified product categories for buyers to confirm with the company regarding current specifications and availability.

Guolan New Materials reports the use of integrated production equipment and continuous manufacturing processes, supported by research and development activities intended to improve product development and process performance. Customers should contact the company directly for current technical data sheets, safety data sheets, certificates of analysis, samples, quotations, and information about production capacity and delivery arrangements. Company Website: [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">guolanchem]

Address: West of Gangxi 1st Road and South of Gangcheng Road, Dongying Port Economic Development Zone, Dongying City, Shandong Province, China

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Guolan New Materials (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

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