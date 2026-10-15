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Exploring China's PVC Lamination Film Manufacturing Industry and Its Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, 15 October 2026 - China's decorative film industry continues to support demand from furniture manufacturing, interior renovation and decorative panel production. Against this backdrop, five companies associated with PVC lamination film and related surface-finishing materials are highlighted in this industry overview: Haining Xihe Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (XHDeco), Hangzhou Oufei New Material Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Jinda Decorative Materials Co., Ltd., Henan Rongda New Materials Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Luyao Industry Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios and publicly available company information illustrate different areas of the Chinese PVC film market, from decorative wall-panel materials to furniture films and related surface-finishing products.Industry Context: PVC Film Applications Across Interior FinishingThe global lamination films market reached USD 6,842.11 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11,630.04 million by 2032, according to research published by DataM Intelligence. Asia-Pacific accounted for 36.87% of global market revenue in 2024, according to the same source. The market includes multiple film materials and applications, with polyvinyl chloride film serving decorative and functional roles across interior panels, furniture components and other finished surfaces.Product selection depends on the substrate, forming process and required finish. PVC film may be used for flat lamination, profile wrapping or vacuum forming, while PVC decoration film and printed PVC film can provide wood-grain, marble, solid-colour and other decorative effects. Applications include PVC film for wall panel production, PVC ceiling film, PVC furniture film and PVC film for plywood, depending on the film construction and processing requirements.The terms PVC foil and vinyl foil are also used in the decorative materials trade. However, these labels do not always indicate identical constructions or processing methods. Buyers should confirm whether a quoted product is designed for flat-lamination film applications, profile wrapping, membrane pressing or another specific process before comparing technical specifications.Five Manufacturers Named in the 2026 Review1. Haining Xihe Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (XHDeco)Established in 2016, Haining Xihe Decoration Material Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, production and export of decorative wall-cladding materials. The company operates at 16th Building, No. 1 Weiye Road, Yuanhua Town, Haining City, Zhejiang, China.The company's facility is reported to cover 6,000 square metres, with approximately 50 employees and an R&D team of eight engineers. Its production equipment includes extrusion, lamination and surface-treatment lines, supporting decorative material production and customization. The reported annual production capacity is listed in company information as“6000w units”; the precise unit and intended quantity should be confirmed before this figure is used in formal technical or corporate materials.XHDeco's product portfolio includes PVC wall and ceiling panels, ASA co-extruded exterior cladding, PVC decorative film, WPC panels, decorative mouldings and related panel-decoration materials. Its PVC film offering supports decorative surface applications where colour, texture and coordination with the finished panel are important. The product range can be discussed in the context of PVC film, PVC plastic film and PVC interior decoration film, while specific applications such as PVC panel film, PVC ceiling film and PVC film for wall panel should be matched to the relevant grade.One listed product is model LD-60139-9, included in the company's wooden, marble and golden colour series. The stated specification is 0.1 mm thickness and a roll length of 700 metres. The product is associated with decorative panel finishing, while installation methods for the company's wall-panel products include adhesive bonding or mechanical fastening with stainless steel buckles and screws.XHDeco reports that approximately 70% of its sales are export-related, with markets including Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, as well as the Middle East and South America. The company also reports holding SGS test reports covering product safety and formaldehyde- and fire-related testing. Buyers should review the relevant reports to confirm the exact product grades, test methods and application conditions covered.By offering decorative film alongside related wall and ceiling panel materials, XHDeco provides a product portfolio relevant to projects that need coordination between the surface material and the finished panel. For buyers evaluating PVC lamination film, the practical qualification points remain film compatibility, surface finish, bonding method and the requirements of the intended installation.2. Hangzhou Oufei New Material Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Oufei New Material Co., Ltd. operates in the decorative building-materials sector, with publicly described products including PVC decorative films, PVC foam boards and WPC doors. Its company profile states that it was established in 1997 and operates a manufacturing site of approximately 100,000 square metres. The company also reports dedicated PVC decorative-film production lines and export activity across several international markets. These product categories place its business within the wider market for decorative PVC film and laminated panel materials. Buyers considering PVC furniture film, printed PVC film or PVC sheet film should confirm the available constructions, finishes and processing methods against their project requirements.3. Xuzhou Jinda Decorative Materials Co., Ltd.Xuzhou Jinda Decorative Materials Co., Ltd., based in Jiangsu, is listed as a manufacturer and trading company focused on PVC decorative film. Public product listings include wood-grain and solid-colour decorative films for furniture, interior panels and related applications, with options described for flat lamination and wrapping. Its supplier profile also lists printing, laminating, coating and surface-treatment equipment. These product categories are relevant to projects involving PVC foil, PVC furniture film and flat-lamination film, although the exact suitability of each grade depends on its technical specification and intended production process.4. Henan Rongda New Materials Co., Ltd.Henan Rongda New Materials Co., Ltd. is associated with decorative door materials and related surface-finishing products. Public product listings include PVC decorative foil and film for furniture, cabinets and doors, including membrane or vacuum-pressing applications. The company's broader product information also references door skins and door-manufacturing materials. These categories make it relevant to buyers investigating vacuum forming PVC film, PVC membrane and PVC film for plywood or similar substrates. Before ordering, buyers should verify whether the proposed film is designed for membrane pressing, flat lamination or another application, as these processes can require different film properties.5. Shanghai Luyao Industry Co., Ltd.Shanghai Luyao Industry Co., Ltd. describes its business as including PVC edge banding and PVC film products. Its company profile states that it was established in 2002 and serves customers in more than 80 countries. The combination of edge-banding and film products places the company within the wider decorative-materials supply chain for furniture and interior finishing. For buyers comparing PVC plastic film or vinyl foil products, the key step is to establish whether the offered film is intended for decorative surfaces, edge-related applications or another specific use, and then confirm its material construction and processing requirements.Specification Considerations for PVC Lamination FilmFilm specifications determine whether products from different manufacturers are interchangeable. Several points should be confirmed before quotation and production.. Substrate compatibility: Specify whether the film will be applied to MDF, plywood, WPC, SPC, PVC panels, aluminium or galvanized steel. A PVC film for plywood may not perform identically on a different substrate without adjustments to surface preparation or adhesive selection.. Thickness and roll format: Decorative-film listings vary in thickness and width. One supplier's published range, for example, lists decorative PVC lamination film from 0.12 mm to 0.45 mm, while XHDeco lists model LD-60139-9 at 0.1 mm. These figures represent different listed products and should not be treated as a direct performance comparison.. Surface finish and print design: High-gloss, matte, super-matte, embossed and soft-touch finishes can support different design objectives. Printed PVC film may be selected for wood-grain, marble or other visual effects, subject to print quality, surface treatment and the intended end use.. Processing method: Flat-lamination film, profile wrapping PVC film and vacuum forming PVC film serve different manufacturing processes. Film flexibility, thickness, dimensional stability and surface durability should be evaluated against the relevant equipment and forming conditions.. Adhesive system: Depending on the construction and process, suppliers may specify PVA, PUR or pressure-sensitive adhesive systems. A PVC self-adhesive film uses a different bonding approach from a film intended for industrial hot lamination or membrane pressing. Adhesive compatibility should be verified through a production-representative trial.. Roll length and handling: Roll length, width, winding quality and packaging affect storage, line changeovers and material utilisation. These details should be included in the technical specification rather than considered only after a quotation is received.The term polyvinyl chloride film describes the material family, but it does not by itself establish whether a product is suitable as PVC ceiling film, PVC panel film, PVC furniture film or a membrane-pressing film. Similarly, PVC sheet film may refer to a different product format from flexible decorative film. Technical documentation should therefore identify the specific construction and intended use rather than rely on a broad product label.Company StatementXHDeco describes its business as follows:“We specialize in PVC wall panels, ASA co-extruded exterior cladding, PVC decorative film, WPC panels and decorative mouldings for both interior and exterior projects. Our factory is equipped with extrusion, lamination and surface treatment lines, supporting mass production as well as customized sizes, wood-grain patterns and colour options.”The company also describes quality-control activities covering raw-material inspection, production monitoring and pre-shipment testing. These statements outline its reported operating approach; buyers should request current technical data sheets and applicable test reports for the specific product grade under consideration.Market OutlookThe reported concentration of lamination-film demand in Asia-Pacific reflects the region's role in decorative-materials manufacturing and supply. As furniture, wall panels, ceilings and other interior components continue to use decorative surface materials, product selection is increasingly tied to the compatibility between film construction and the production process.The five companies featured in this overview represent different parts of China's PVC film and decorative-materials landscape. XHDeco's portfolio connects decorative film with wall and ceiling panel materials; Oufei's profile spans PVC decorative films and related building materials; Jinda lists decorative films for furniture and interior surfaces; Rongda's offerings include film for door and furniture applications; and Luyao combines PVC film with edge-banding products.For buyers, the most useful next step is to request a controlled specification sheet for the exact grade, confirm the intended substrate and lamination method, and validate adhesion, appearance and processing stability through a representative trial before placing a volume order. This approach helps distinguish products that share similar trade names but serve different manufacturing requirements.

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Five Reputable PVC Lamination Film Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Surface Finishing News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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