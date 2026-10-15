Sakar Trust Celebrates 44 Blood Donation Camps Across Rural South Gujarat, With The 50Th Now In Sight

Blood donation camp organized at the Gram Panchayat Office, Dulsad village, Tran Kumbhiya, Bavisha Faliya, Valsad district, Gujarat, on December 17, 2023.

A community representative addresses attendees at the blood donation camp held at the Gram Panchayat Office, Dulsad village, Tran Kumbhiya, Bavisha Faliya, Valsad district, Gujarat, on December 17, 2023.

A woman is honoured with a medal at a community event, reflecting the spirit of service and participation behind Sakar Trust's 44 blood donation camps across rural South Gujarat.

Hiten Bhuta and community members come together during a rural community initiative supporting Sakar Trust's blood donation and social service efforts across South Gujarat.

Hiten Bhuta thanks donors, organizers, villages, Sakar trustees and the CGS Infotech team for six years of life-giving service in rural South Gujarat.

- Hiten BhutaDHARAMPUR, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sakar Jivanvikas Trust and its leader, Hiten Bhuta, today celebrated a milestone of 44 community blood donation programs held across the villages of South Gujarat between July 2021 and August 2026. The trust thanked every donor, coordinator, partner trust and village community who made each camp possible. With six more programs to go, the next goal is the 50th camp in the series.The 44 programs reached Dharampur, Valsad, Kaparada, Vansda, Navsari and the villages around them. They were held where people live and work: primary schools, gram panchayat offices, temple courtyards, village halls, a roadside hotel and local hospitals. Each camp was carried out together with Rainbow Warriors Dharampur, Parshva Trust Vapi, local youth groups, panchayats and schools, with Rainbow Warriors coordinator Shankarbhai Patel at the center of the work from the very first camp at Margmal on July 4, 2021.Every unit is a gift of lifeBlood cannot be manufactured. It can only be given, by one person, for another. A single donation can be separated into red cells, plasma and platelets that help more than one patient, which is why every person who sat down at one of these camps has a share in lives saved in hospitals across the region.The camps with complete newspaper records show what village communities can do in a single day:105 units at the Dharampur blood, eye, organ and body donation pledge program in memory of late Aditya Patel (November 28, 2021)102 units at the 50th Maha Rakt Daan Camp of Rainbow Warriors Dharampur at Sherimal (February 9, 2025)63 units at the Maha Rakt Daan program in the Jamaliya area (April 2026)60 units donated as a tribute to Pujya Kalyanji Kaka at Asura (December 30, 2025)39 units at Khadakval Prathamik Shala (August 13, 2026)28 units at the Avdha memorial camp for late Vishalbhai Sureshbhai Mokashi (November 9, 2025)21 units at the Mindhabari-area community convention (February 8, 2026)These seven camps alone collected 418 units of blood. Figures for the remaining 37 programs are still being compiled, so the full count is higher. Newspaper reports on the Sherimal camp also noted that the 49 Rainbow Warriors camps before it had collected 2,111 units."Every person who rolls up a sleeve at a village school or a panchayat office is giving a stranger another chance at life," said Hiten Bhuta. "A mother after a difficult delivery, a child who needs regular transfusions, a young man hurt on the highway: somewhere, someone is alive today because a farmer, a teacher or a student in Dharampur chose to give. To every donor, I bow with gratitude and love."A commitment to rural IndiaFor Hiten Bhuta, the milestone reflects a commitment that has shaped Sakar's work for years: taking service to the villages instead of waiting for villagers to travel to the city. Many of the 44 camps were held in tribal and rural communities where the nearest blood bank is far away, and where a camp at the local school is the first chance many residents have to donate."Rural India is where my heart is," Bhuta said. "Healthcare should not stop where the highway ends. When a village opens its school or panchayat office for a blood donation camp, it is telling the whole country that it is ready to serve. My commitment is to keep standing with these communities, camp after camp, year after year."That spirit shows in the places that keep coming back. Khadakval has hosted camps in five of the six years, from 2021 to 2026. Tiskari Talat held camps in 2024, 2025 and twice in 2026. Umarkui, Bilpudi, Jamaliya, Sherimal and Dulsad have each returned more than once. Donation is becoming a village habit, passed from one season to the next.Gratitude to the people who made it happenSakar Jivanvikas Trust expressed its deep appreciation to:Shankarbhai Patel and Rainbow Warriors Dharampur, who coordinated camp after camp and brought volunteers, villages and hospitals togetherParshva Trust Vapi and founder Parthiv Mehta, a constant partner at the largest campsPartner organizations including Rotary Riverside Vapi, Dharampur Seva Mandal, Umia Social Trust Valsad, Tadpada Yuva Mitra Mandal, Punit Trust Dharampur, Oswal & Company Dharampur and Shri Sainath Multispeciality HospitalSarpanches, panchayat members, school principals and teachers who opened their buildings and encouraged their communitiesFamilies who turned grief into service, including Sarpanch Jayaben Sureshbhai Mokashi and Sureshbhai Mokashi of Avdha, who organized a camp in memory of their son Vishalbhai, himself a 14-time blood donorWomen donors such as teachers Bhaviniben Vitthalbhai Bhagat and Jayshriben Vitthalbhai Bhagat, whose example at Sherimal encouraged othersElected representatives, health department staff and police personnel who attended and encouraged donorsThe young volunteers who set up the venues, served meals and looked after donorsBhuta also thanked the trustees and board members of Sakar Jivanvikas Trust, and the CGS Infotech team, for their constant involvement behind every camp. "None of this happens through one person," he said. "Our Sakar board members have stood behind this work in every season, and the CGS Infotech team has given its time and heart to it again and again. I am grateful to each of them."Toward the 50th campWith 44 programs complete, Sakar and its partners are now working toward the 50th camp in the series. Schools, gram panchayats, hospitals, blood banks, youth groups and CSR teams that would like to host or support an upcoming camp in South Gujarat are welcome to contact Sakar Foundation.The 44 programs at a glanceJuly 4, 2021 - Margmal Prathmik Shala, Margmal, DharampurJuly 10, 2021 - Khadakval Primary School, KaparadaAugust 19, 2021 - Nadagdhari Village, DharampurNovember 28, 2021 - Blood, Eye, Organ and Body Donation Sankalp Program, Dharampur (105 units)July 10, 2022 - Tadpada Prathamik Shala, SherimalSeptember 18, 2022 - Primary School, Sarvani, Chikhli TalukaSeptember 25, 2022 - Khadakval Primary SchoolNovember 13, 2022 - Kharvel, Mandir Faliya, Dharampur TalukaDecember 24, 2022 - Bilpudi Gram Panchayat OfficeJuly 16, 2023 - Khadakval Primary SchoolOctober 15, 2023 - Jamaliya Gram Panchayat OfficeNovember 26, 2023 - Umarkui Village, DharampurDecember 17, 2023 - Dulsad Gram Panchayat OfficeJanuary 7, 2024 - Jamaliya, Mandir FaliyaFebruary 11, 2024 - Jogvel Village, Aaslun Faliya, Kaparada TalukaMarch 3, 2024 - Tiskari Talat, Bhoypada FaliyuJuly 7, 2024 - Shri Sainath Multispeciality Hospital, DharampurAugust 15, 2024 - Moghbhai Hall, Valsad, with Umia Social TrustSeptember 1, 2024 - Khadakval Primary SchoolNovember 24, 2024 - Umarkui, Vaghmarya Faliyu, Vansda TalukaNovember 30, 2024 - Bilpudi Gram PanchayatDecember 30, 2024 - Asura Madyamik Shala, Dharampur TalukaFebruary 9, 2025 - Sherimal, 50th Maha Rakt Daan Camp of Rainbow Warriors Dharampur (102 units)March 3, 2025 - Tiskari Talat, Bhoypada FaliyuMarch 30, 2025 - Kapariya Akshar Tekari, Valsad DistrictApril 13, 2025 - Nahari Hotel, Mohangarh, Dharampur TalukaJuly 13, 2025 - Sainath Multispeciality Hospital, DharampurNovember 9, 2025 - Gram Panchayat Office, Avdha, in memory of late Vishalbhai Sureshbhai Mokashi (28 units)November 26, 2025 - Sai Dham, Vankal, ValsadNovember 30, 2025 - Umarkui, Vaghmarya Faliyu, Vansda TalukaDecember 13, 2025 - Jamanpada VillageDecember 30, 2025 - S.V. Patel Sarvjanik Madhyamik Shala, Asura, tribute to Pujya Kalyanji Kaka (60 units)January 15, 2026 - Keliya Village, Vansda areaJanuary 25, 2026 - Khadakval VillageFebruary 8, 2026 - Mindhabari-area community convention, Vansda (21 units)February 8, 2026 - Dulsad, Rainbow Warriors annual programMarch 2, 2026 - Tiskari Talat, Dharampur TalukaMarch 22, 2026 - Kaparia Village, Patotsav of 64 Jogani MataApril 12, 2026 - Jamaliya Primary School, in memory of late Ashishbhai Mahala (63 units, Jamaliya-area report)May 17, 2026 - Moti Vahiyal Gram Panchayat OfficeMay 23, 2026 - Tiskari Talat Char RastaJuly 5, 2026 - Dhamdachi Village, Piru Faliya, ValsadJuly 26, 2026 - B.R. International School, KharvelAugust 13, 2026 - Khadakval Prathamik Shala, Kaparada Taluka (39 units)About Hiten BhutaHiten Bhuta is the founder and CEO of CGS Infotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai and Cyberweb Hotels in Tampa, Florida, and leads Sakar Jivanvikas Trust, Rasmay Bodhi and Global Kapol Vikas Foundation. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and of IIT Bombay's SJMSOM executive program, he holds two US software patents, has written more than 30 books on Advaita Vedanta and management, and teaches yoga and meditation. His charitable work has built schools and libraries in India, and he received the Indo-US Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025. More at HitenBhuta.About CGS InfotechCGS Infotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., founded in Mumbai in 1995, provides domain names, web hosting, Google Workspace and search engine optimization to businesses across India. With a technology team of more than 100 people, CGS now also builds AI agents and offers Answer Engine Optimization and AI training.About Sakar Jivanvikas TrustSakar Jivanvikas Trust, also known as Sakar Trust or Sakar Foundation, is a Mumbai-based social-impact organization working in rural and tribal communities of Gujarat, including Dharampur. Its work covers healthcare awareness, including the Arogya Adar health program, along with education, human empowerment, cultural programs and community initiatives such as the blood donation camps described here.About Rainbow Warriors DharampurRainbow Warriors Dharampur is a community group active in blood donation and related social-service work across Dharampur and surrounding areas. Shankarbhai Patel serves as its coordinator.Media ContactShreya ChavanSakar FoundationPhone: +91 89567 60812Email:...Website:Additional Organizational ContactSuraj ThakurSakar TrustPhone: +91 89561 54238Email:...Website:

Shreya Chavan

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Sakar Trust Celebrates 44 Blood Donation Camps Across Rural South Gujarat, With the 50th Now in Sight News Provided By Cyberweb Hotels, LLC October 15, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Religion, Technology, World & Regional



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