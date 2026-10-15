Accelerated Continues Seven-Year Partnership With K2 Adventures Foundation Through Annual Golf Event Sponsorship

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Heather and John Iorillo, Accelerated Partners and K2 Adventures Foundation Board members, at the annual K2 Golf Event, celebrating seven years of partnership.

Accelerated returns as Title Sponsor of the annual K2 Golf Event, continuing a seven-year partnership with K2 Adventures Foundation.

- Heather Iorillo, CPA, MBA, Partner, AcceleratedAZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerated is proud to announce its continued support of K2 Adventures Foundation as Title Sponsor of the annual K2 Golf Event, held recently at Topgolf. For the past seven years, Accelerated has partnered with K2 Adventures Foundation to help raise awareness and support for individuals with limb difference, with a special focus on veterans who have served our country.The annual K2 Golf Event brings together supporters, community leaders, veterans, and advocates for a day focused on connection, awareness, and giving back. The event helps advance K2's mission of empowering individuals with limb difference and celebrating the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of those it serves."Supporting K2 has always been about more than sponsoring an event," said Heather Iorillo, CPA, MBA, Partner at Accelerated and member of the K2 Board of Directors. "It's about being part of a mission that creates opportunities, builds community, and reminds us of what is possible when people come together to support one another."Accelerated's relationship with K2 Adventures Foundation extends beyond financial sponsorship. For the past seven years, Heather and John Iorillo and members of the Accelerated team have been actively involved with the organization, including Heather and John's service on the K2 Board of Directors.This continued involvement reflects Accelerated's commitment to supporting organizations that make a lasting impact through advocacy, service, and community engagement."John and Heather have donated a substantial amount to K2 Adventures Foundation over the past seven years, but their impact goes far beyond their financial generosity," said Kristen Sandquist, CEO of K2 Adventures Foundation. "Through their commitment, compassion, and willingness to share their time and expertise, they have helped change the lives of so many individuals and families we serve. They are incredible board members who bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our organization, and their guidance has played an important role in our continued success. It is truly an honor to have John and Heather on our board and as such an important part of the K2 family.""K2 represents the kind of partnership we value at Accelerated," said John Iorillo, Managing Partner at Accelerated and member of the K2 Board of Directors. "The organization's dedication to supporting individuals and honoring veterans aligns closely with our belief that meaningful change happens when people invest their time, resources, and passion into helping others."For K2, that support is felt across the community it serves. "K2 Adventures Foundation and our Board of Directors are incredibly grateful for John and Heather's unwavering love, generosity, and support of our mission," Sandquist said. "Their commitment helps us empower children, adults, families, veterans, and first responders facing disabilities and life-changing circumstances by providing the resources, support, and financial assistance they need to overcome barriers, build independence, and create a better quality of life. We are deeply grateful for all they have done and continue to do for the K2 community."Beyond the annual golf event, Accelerated's commitment to service extends through hands-on involvement and community outreach. Through K2 Adventures Foundation, John's personal dedication to making a difference has also reached internationally, including participation in the opening of Summit Happy Home, a K2 Adventures initiative in Tanzania focused on providing care and opportunity for children.Accelerated is honored to continue supporting K2 Adventures Foundation and its efforts to empower individuals, celebrate resilience, and create opportunities for people and communities to thrive.About AcceleratedAccelerated is an independent workforce advisory firm serving growing employers with consulting, insurance, and technology solutions. The firm specializes in PEO strategy, workers' compensation, group insurance, supplemental benefits, and custom software development. Founded by John Iorillo, CPA, Accelerated's advisors bring hands-on experience from inside the industries that affect employers most. Learn more at accelcg.About K2 Adventures FoundationK2 Adventures Foundation is a nonprofit that supports children, adults, and families facing special needs or life-changing medical and financial circumstances. Through awards, equipment, and medical and educational support, the foundation helps people overcome perceived limitations at home and around the world. Learn more at k2adventures.

John Iorillo, CPA, Managing Partner

Accelerated

+1 480-650-9863

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Accelerated Continues Seven-Year Partnership With K2 Adventures Foundation Through Annual Golf Event Sponsorship News Provided By Spot Color Marketing October 15, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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