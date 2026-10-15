Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Demands NCW Seeks Time-Bound Probe Against 5

A 33-year-old IT engineer, identified as Trishna Rahul Sakpal, allegedly died by suicide at her Pune residence after facing persistent harassment from her husband and in-laws over demands for her salary and property, according to a police complaint. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a fair, comprehensive and time-bound investigation. Trishna was found hanging at her residence in Keshav Nagar on September 29. Following a complaint by her 74-year-old father, Balkrishna Nikam, Mundhwa police registered a case against her husband, Rahul Sanjay Sakpal, and four other members of his family, according to a report by India Today.

NCW Seeks Time-Bound Investigation

The NCW took suo motu cognisance of media reports about Trishna's death on October 13. The commission expressed concern over allegations of dowry harassment, financial coercion and domestic abuse involving her husband and in-laws.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the concerned authorities, seeking a thorough investigation into the allegations. The commission has called for forensic verification of the suicide note, an examination of financial records and digital evidence, and strict action under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The NCW has also sought protection and support for the deceased's family and asked the authorities to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The commission stressed that dowry-related harassment, financial coercion and cruelty against women were unacceptable, underlining the need to protect women's dignity, safety and rights.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a deeply disturbing media report on 13 October 2026 regarding the death by suicide of 33-year-old IT engineer Trishna Rahul Sakpal in Pune, Maharashtra, allegedly following persistent dowry harassment, financial coercion and domestic abuse by her husband and in-laws.

According to the report, her family alleged that she was pressured to surrender her salary, transfer her parental home's flat to her mother-in-law and purchase a ₹1 crore flat for her father-in-law. An FIR has reportedly been registered against five family members named in her suicide note.

NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the concerned authorities seeking a fair, comprehensive and time-bound investigation, forensic verification of the suicide note, examination of financial records and digital evidence, and strict action under applicable provisions of the BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The Commission has also sought protection and support for the deceased's family. An Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought within seven days.

Dowry-related harassment, financial coercion and cruelty against women are unacceptable. Women's dignity, safety and rights must be protected without compromise.

@MahaPolice #SuoMotu #Maharashtra

- NCW (@NCWIndia) October 14, 2026

Salary, Property Allegedly At Centre Of Harassment

According to the complaint, Trishna married Rahul in 2018. Her family gave her 13 tolas of gold jewellery at the time of the wedding.

Trishna was employed at an IT company and was allegedly pressured to hand over her entire salary to her husband and in-laws. The family also allegedly demanded that she transfer the flat belonging to her parental family into her mother-in-law's name.

Her father-in-law allegedly insisted that she purchase a flat worth Rs 1 crore in her own name, police said, citing the complaint.

The allegations point to financial demands involving both Trishna's earnings and her family's property. However, the claims are part of the complaint and remain subject to investigation.

Couple Had Been Living Separately Since 2021

The complaint further alleged that Trishna faced repeated assaults and harassment. The couple reportedly began living separately in 2021 after the alleged abuse continued.

Her husband allegedly assaulted her and forced her out of the house, following which she returned to her parental home. Rahul subsequently filed a divorce petition in court, according to the complaint.

On September 29, at around 11.30 am, Trishna allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Keshav Nagar. Police later recovered a suicide note in which she allegedly held her husband and four other in-laws responsible for her death.

The case has prompted renewed attention to allegations of dowry-related harassment and financial abuse within marriage. With the NCW seeking a time-bound probe, the authorities are expected to examine the suicide note, financial transactions and other available evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding Trishna's death.

The allegations against the five family members have not been established in court and the investigation is ongoing.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)