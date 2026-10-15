India, Canada Advance Talks on Trade, Energy, Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors.
Jaishankar welcomed Anand’s visit to India, saying he was “delighted” to meet her as the two countries continued efforts to strengthen their relationship.
“We are advancing our Strategic Partnership,” he wrote on social media.
The discussions covered developments in trade, investment, education, energy, defense and exchanges between citizens of both countries. The ministers also addressed major regional and international issues, according to reports.
Anand highlighted the potential benefits of closer cooperation between the two nations, stating that “Closer engagement between Canada and India offers an opportunity to shape our future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
The meeting followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they discussed bilateral relations, energy and technology.
Later on Wednesday, Modi also met Anand and expressed satisfaction with their discussions, describing them as a “productive discussion” focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.
Jaishankar welcomed Anand’s visit to India, saying he was “delighted” to meet her as the two countries continued efforts to strengthen their relationship.
“We are advancing our Strategic Partnership,” he wrote on social media.
The discussions covered developments in trade, investment, education, energy, defense and exchanges between citizens of both countries. The ministers also addressed major regional and international issues, according to reports.
Anand highlighted the potential benefits of closer cooperation between the two nations, stating that “Closer engagement between Canada and India offers an opportunity to shape our future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
The meeting followed a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they discussed bilateral relations, energy and technology.
Later on Wednesday, Modi also met Anand and expressed satisfaction with their discussions, describing them as a “productive discussion” focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.
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