UK Prime Minister Hosts Zelenskyy for Talks on Russian Sanctions
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on Wednesday, pledging further support for Kyiv as his government considers additional measures against Moscow.
The two leaders are due to hold discussions at Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon, with Burnham expected to outline plans for expanding sanctions against Russia.
Ahead of the meeting, the British premier assured that Zelenskyy “won’t be going away from Britain today empty-handed.”
The visit marks Zelenskyy’s second trip to the United Kingdom since Burnham assumed the premiership.
The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire.” Meanwhile, Washington has faced increasing criticism over plans to import diesel from Russia.
Speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons earlier Wednesday, Burnham said: “I’m looking very much now at my meeting with President Zelensky in a couple of hours,”
The British leader also reflected on a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on Saturday, describing the circumstances facing the Ukrainian president as “another very dark and difficult moment for him,” particularly as Ukraine prepares for a harsh winter.
He added: “I recognize that he is carrying the heaviest of weights right now, and it is extremely difficult for him.”
The two leaders are due to hold discussions at Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon, with Burnham expected to outline plans for expanding sanctions against Russia.
Ahead of the meeting, the British premier assured that Zelenskyy “won’t be going away from Britain today empty-handed.”
The visit marks Zelenskyy’s second trip to the United Kingdom since Burnham assumed the premiership.
The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire.” Meanwhile, Washington has faced increasing criticism over plans to import diesel from Russia.
Speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons earlier Wednesday, Burnham said: “I’m looking very much now at my meeting with President Zelensky in a couple of hours,”
The British leader also reflected on a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on Saturday, describing the circumstances facing the Ukrainian president as “another very dark and difficult moment for him,” particularly as Ukraine prepares for a harsh winter.
He added: “I recognize that he is carrying the heaviest of weights right now, and it is extremely difficult for him.”
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