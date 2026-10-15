Explosion at Intel Factory in Southern Israel Leaves Three Seriously Injured
(MENAFN) At least three people sustained serious injuries in an explosion at an Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, on Wednesday, according to media reports.
The incident prompted an emergency response, with initial reports indicating that three people were seriously hurt in the blast.
Israeli police said “the explosion was suspected to have been caused by the detonation of a gas cylinder,” according to reports.
Authorities also raised concerns about a possible release of hazardous chemicals following the explosion. Fire and rescue personnel were deployed to identify the source of the substances and tackle the fire that broke out at the site.
Reports indicated that the incident involved nitrogen trifluoride, a gas used in semiconductor production. Specialized hazardous materials teams were sent to monitor the situation and assess potential risks.
The Fire and Rescue Authority later reported that firefighters had brought the source of the blaze under control.
Earlier, eight firefighting and rescue teams, accompanied by specialist hazardous materials units from nearby stations, had been dispatched to the facility.
The cause of the explosion remained under investigation, with no confirmed explanation immediately available.
Intel’s Kiryat Gat plant is a semiconductor manufacturing facility that produces computer chips.
The incident prompted an emergency response, with initial reports indicating that three people were seriously hurt in the blast.
Israeli police said “the explosion was suspected to have been caused by the detonation of a gas cylinder,” according to reports.
Authorities also raised concerns about a possible release of hazardous chemicals following the explosion. Fire and rescue personnel were deployed to identify the source of the substances and tackle the fire that broke out at the site.
Reports indicated that the incident involved nitrogen trifluoride, a gas used in semiconductor production. Specialized hazardous materials teams were sent to monitor the situation and assess potential risks.
The Fire and Rescue Authority later reported that firefighters had brought the source of the blaze under control.
Earlier, eight firefighting and rescue teams, accompanied by specialist hazardous materials units from nearby stations, had been dispatched to the facility.
The cause of the explosion remained under investigation, with no confirmed explanation immediately available.
Intel’s Kiryat Gat plant is a semiconductor manufacturing facility that produces computer chips.
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