EU Invests Millions to Expand European Defense Manufacturing Capacity
(MENAFN) The European Commission has allocated €168.2 million ($188.2 million) to eight projects designed to strengthen Europe’s defense manufacturing capabilities under the European Defense Industry Program.
The initiative is expected to attract an additional €1.26 billion in industrial investment, helping accelerate and expand the production of energetic materials and components used in missiles, drones and ammunition, according to official reports.
Scheduled to become operational from 2027, the projects aim to cut manufacturing times by as much as 90%. Their planned annual output includes more than 20,000 tons of energetic materials, 3,500 propulsion systems for drones and missiles, 200,000 warheads for loitering munitions, and 60 million rounds of ammunition.
The funding will support production facilities at 17 sites across 14 EU member states and Norway. The projects will also include measures to improve the facilities’ resilience against increasing physical and cybersecurity threats.
The program builds on the EU’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production, an emergency initiative introduced to address manufacturing bottlenecks and expand ammunition output following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
The initiative is expected to attract an additional €1.26 billion in industrial investment, helping accelerate and expand the production of energetic materials and components used in missiles, drones and ammunition, according to official reports.
Scheduled to become operational from 2027, the projects aim to cut manufacturing times by as much as 90%. Their planned annual output includes more than 20,000 tons of energetic materials, 3,500 propulsion systems for drones and missiles, 200,000 warheads for loitering munitions, and 60 million rounds of ammunition.
The funding will support production facilities at 17 sites across 14 EU member states and Norway. The projects will also include measures to improve the facilities’ resilience against increasing physical and cybersecurity threats.
The program builds on the EU’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production, an emergency initiative introduced to address manufacturing bottlenecks and expand ammunition output following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment