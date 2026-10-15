Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic Discuss New Transport Corridors And Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev held a bilateral meeting with Czech Minister of Transport Ivan Bednárik in Bishkek on October 14, where the sides discussed the development of new transport corridors.

This was reported in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications.

"The sides considered issues related to enhancing transit potential, developing new transport corridors, establishing transport and logistics centers, improving freight coordination, and introducing digital technologies," the Ministry reported, citing the meeting.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Czechia in transport and logistics, expanding investment opportunities, and implementing promising joint projects.

In particular, the Kyrgyz side noted that attracting Czech investment in transport infrastructure, applying modern European technologies in road construction and modernization, and developing railway infrastructure were priority areas of cooperation.

The meeting also addressed the establishment of a legal framework for regulating international road transport, the development of a bilateral agreement on international road transport between the two countries, and the possibility of conducting transit freight operations without permits. These measures are aimed at reducing administrative barriers and creating favorable conditions for freight carriers in both countries.

The sides also discussed opportunities to organize joint educational programs to train specialists in transport and logistics.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan presented promising projects in road construction and railway transport development.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the proposed projects would contribute to productive cooperation between the two countries and create new opportunities in the transport sector.