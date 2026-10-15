The AI Agent Boom Has An ROI Problem: Human Rework

WORK-SELF's Maya Enterprise - Human Context Infrastructure

WORK-SELF expands Human Context to 12,000+ Enterprise Applications, reducing employee rework by 40%, on Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and SAP tech stack.

- Wolf Magdelinic, CEO and Founder of WORK-SELFLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI agents are becoming faster, cheaper and more capable. International Data Corporation (IDC) projects active AI agents to grow from 28.6 million in 2025 to 2.2 billion by 2030. But faster agents do not automatically create faster enterprises.When an agent finishes its task, employees can still be left checking the output, correcting decisions, determining ownership, managing approvals and coordinating what happens next. The agent becomes more productive; the end-to-end workflow does not necessarily follow.WORK-SELF built Human Context Infrastructure to close that gap. Maya Enterprise gives agents the organisational context required to work effectively with employees: who owns the work, who can decide, when human review is required, how far an agent can act autonomously, and when and where work should escalate.Across enterprise engagements, WORK-SELF has measured up to 40% less employee rework when Human Context is introduced into agentic workflows. For clients with more than 1,000 employees, improved human-agent coordination can represent £5M+ in annual savings and 500,000+ skilled hours returned to the workforce.“Enterprises have invested heavily in making agents faster and cheaper. That is only part of the ROI equation,” said Wolf Magdelinic, CEO and Founder of WORK-SELF.“If an employee still has to check, correct and coordinate the work around the agent, productivity is leaking back out of the workflow. Human Context is designed to give that time back.”Up to 40% Less Rework - Beyond the AgentMaya addresses the work around the agent. Models provide intelligence. Enterprise systems provide data. Integration platforms provide connectivity. Human Context provides the organisational understanding required to turn an agent's output into accepted work.Maya maps employees, roles, responsibilities, decision rights, policies, workflows, approvals, preferences and agent actions through an enhanced semantic data layer and Human Context knowledge graph. Relevant context is served to agents in real time through governed Context Capsules, giving each agent the Human Context required at the point of execution.WORK-SELF's Simulation Lab models work at task level across departments and workflows. Maya's WORK and SELF archetypes have been pre-trained across 2.2 billion task-level scenarios, helping define the relationship between employees, agents and work at task level and determine the Human Context required during execution.The result is a productivity layer beyond the gains already delivered by the AI agent itself. Across supported workflows, Human Context has delivered up to 40% less employee rework, while semantic optimisation of how that context reaches agents has produced a further 20% improvement in workflow efficiency. Across Human Context-enabled automation, WORK-SELF has also measured a 60% improvement in cost per unit of delivered work.The economic proposition is simple: optimise the agent, then optimise the end-to-end workflow around it.12,000+ Applications. No Rip and Replace.Maya brings Human Context into the enterprise technology estates companies already operate. Its low-code interoperability layer connects across 12,000+ enterprise applications, including Microsoft, Salesforce and Agentforce, ServiceNow, SAP and UiPath, alongside databases, data lakes, SaaS platforms, LLMs, custom applications, legacy systems and on-premise infrastructure.The underlying orchestration infrastructure has supported 100M+ automated tasks, 750,000+ reusable recipes and skills and 99.9% uptime, with identity-aware execution, human approvals, traceability and MCP interoperability built for production environments. This means enterprises do not need another replacement programme to introduce Human Context. Maya operates across the technology stack already running the business.An Enterprise Ecosystem for Human ContextWORK-SELF has assembled and validated the Human Context stack across established enterprise infrastructure, AI engineering, governed data and implementation capabilities.. CockroachDB provides distributed data infrastructure for Maya's Human Context knowledge graph, context exchange and audit records. WORK-SELF has validated its data layer on CockroachDB without application code changes, supporting resilient enterprise deployment and regional data placement.. INT Global connects governed information across fragmented enterprise technology estates through its OneSpace second-brain data capability, backed by more than 1,000 professionals across technology, data, cloud and security.. Takara provides production AI engineering and semantic optimisation, improving how Human Context is prepared and delivered to agents and producing a further 20% improvement in workflow efficiency.. UAIN Solutions, an official UiPath implementation partner, extends Maya deployment across Microsoft, ServiceNow, Salesforce and Agentforce, SAP and UiPath, with specialist Microsoft capability led by Microsoft AI MVPs.From distributed data infrastructure and semantic processing to enterprise applications and individual agent actions, Maya provides a vertically integrated route for Human Context to reach the point where work happens.Human Context InfrastructureEvery workflow where an AI agent works with an employee creates a Human Context requirement: ownership, authority, review, escalation, autonomy or accountability. As agents become more capable, that requirement does not disappear. It becomes more important.Knowledge infrastructure tells an agent what the enterprise knows. Integration infrastructure gives an agent access to systems and actions. Human Context Infrastructure tells the agent how to work within the human organisation accountable for the outcome.“Connectivity is not coordination,” Magdelinic said.“An agent can be connected to every application it needs and an employee can still be left deciding whether the work is right, who owns it and what happens next. Human Context turns agent productivity into workflow productivity.”Maya Enterprise connects that Human Context across the enterprise stack without replacing the systems underneath it. The opportunity therefore goes beyond making individual AI agents cheaper or faster. WORK-SELF is targeting the productivity still trapped between the agent completing its task and the enterprise completing the work.Up to 40% less employee rework. A further 20% improvement through context optimisation. 60% better cost per unit of delivered work. That is the end-to-end ROI Human Context is built to unlock.Available for Enterprise DeploymentMaya Enterprise is available across agentic workflows operating within Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, UiPath and other connected enterprise environments. Enterprise pilots can be operational within 30 days, with agreed measures covering rework, workflow output, review, escalation, routing, cost per unit and skilled capacity released.To request an executive briefing or discuss a Maya Enterprise deployment, visit work-self or contact the WORK-SELF enterprise team.

Abinesh Kanagaraj

WORK-SELF | Business Development Associate & Media Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The AI Agent Boom Has an ROI Problem: Human Rework News Provided By WORK-SELF LTD October 15, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.