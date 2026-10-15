Intent HQ's Intentone Named AI Solution Of The Year At The 2026 AI World Series Awards

Intent HQ celebrates winning AI Solution of the Year at the 2026 AI World Series Awards in Dubai on 8 October 2026.

- Jonathan Lakin, CEO, Intent HQLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intent HQ, a customer intelligence company combining Edge AI, behavioural intelligence and agentic technology, has been recognised at the AI World Series Awards for the second consecutive year, with its Opportunity Intelligence platform, IntentOne, named AI Solution of the Year at the 2026 ceremony, held in Dubai on 8 October.The AI World Series is a global awards programme recognising AI innovation, with past winners from across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. Entries are assessed using a scoring methodology endorsed by the University of Westminster. The award marks Intent HQ's second consecutive AI World Series win, following its 2025 recognition for Best AI Ethics & Diversity Strategy.Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ, said:“The AI World Series is a truly global award, and being named AI Solution of the Year against such a strong field of finalists is a real milestone for us. It confirms what we've believed from the start: enterprises don't need more AI for its own sake. They need AI that helps them find the right opportunity and act on it while it still matters. Winning at the AI World Series for the second year running tells us we're on the right track.”IntentOne helps businesses turn customer behaviour into commercial opportunity. It combines Intent HQ's behavioural intelligence and Edge AI technology to predict customer behaviour. The platform sits between the data a business already collects and the systems it already uses to engage customers, feeding its existing martech stack with net-new customer intelligence. It surfaces ranked, evidenced opportunities, identifies the right time to engage each customer, and helps teams act on them, learning from every outcome. When IntentOne collects on-device signals, its intelligence runs at the edge, so personal data never leaves the customer's device.The technology behind IntentOne is already delivering measurable results. In the first 90 days of 2026, it generated $41.2 million in incremental revenue for a Tier 1 North American telecommunications client, as part of a seven-year partnership.A team led by Gareth Evans, Intent HQ's new Chief Revenue Officer, travelled to Dubai to collect the award. During the same visit, the company also hosted an executive roundtable bringing together senior financial services leaders to discuss how AI can deliver measurable enterprise value, reinforcing Intent HQ's commitment to building relationships and expanding its presence in the Middle East.The recognition comes as Intent HQ expands its global footprint. Its technology now supports more than 325 million customer profiles and processes 250 billion events a day, driven by large-scale deployments in new markets.

Colin White

Intent HQ

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Intent HQ's IntentOne Named AI Solution of the Year at the 2026 AI World Series Awards News Provided By Intent HQ Ltd October 15, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications...



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