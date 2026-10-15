Manoj Bajpayee's 'Ghooskor Pandat' Gets A New Title, Now Called 'Gajab Raat'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Manoj Bajpayee's headline creating film“Ghooskor Pandat” has been re-christened“Gajab Raat”. The National Award-winning actor's upcoming film allowed him to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability.

Manoj said in statement:“My association with Netflix has been an exciting journey, and Gajab Raat is another project I'm delighted to be a part of. I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability.”

“What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters' motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds.”

He added:“Reuniting with Neeraj after so long was a wonderful experience, and seeing Ritesh make the transition from a writer, whose work I have admired, to a director was equally exciting. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat.”

The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

For Neeraj Pandey, Gajab Raat continues his creative association with Netflix, following the Khakee series, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Taskaree. The film also marks his reunion with Manoj Bajpayee after nearly a decade, bringing the two collaborators together once again.

Creator Neeraj Pandey, said,“I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. Gajab Raat is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers.”

“The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night. Reuniting with Manoj and introducing Ritesh as a director was another exciting aspect of the project.”

Gajab Raat is a story about a cop caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. Produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Film Works and directed by Ritesh Shah, the film unfolds over a single night, as one decision sets off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences.

Director Ritesh Shah said,“I've always loved thrillers that pull you into a situation and keep you guessing what happens next, and that was the starting point for Gajab Raat. With the story unfolding over a single night, we had the opportunity to build a sense of urgency and keep raising the stakes as events unfold.”

The film premieres on 23 October on Netflix